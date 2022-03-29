Could Odion Ighalo be Nigeria and Austin Eguavoen's wild card against Ghana?

The team had Victor Osimhen, one of the best strikers in Italy's Serie A this season, yet could only manage one short on target throughout the 90 minutes.

On the flanks, they had Moses Simon, one of the best wingers in the French Ligue 1, yet only managed to create one chance all game.

Many things were wrong with the Super Eagles in the game on Friday night, no thanks to the stubbornness of their coach Austin Eguavoen.

Eguavoen came under criticism for his lack of tactical knowledge at the 2021 African Cup of Nations, and judging from the display on Friday night, he has not learnt anything.

The 56-year-old's decision to play a double-pivot midfield pairing has been criticised, while his obsession with playing like the Super Eagles team of 1994 is also not a delight to watch.

But aside from that, one of the major sources of concern for the Super Eagles was the lack of attacking threat.

Despite fielding a front three of Osimhen, Simon and Chukwueze with Iheanacho at the back, the three-time African champions could only manage a shot throughout the game.

With the team lacking bite up front, it could prompt Eguavoen to make some changes.

One change Eguavoen could make is bringing Ighalo into the team.

Although Osimhen is Nigeria's top striker, he struggled throughout the game, managing just 17 touches for the whole 90 minutes.

The 23-year-old was denied quality services up front, but what was more worrying was his inability to cope with the physicality of the Ghanaians.

However, the introduction of Ighalo into the lineup will reduce the burden on Osimhen and give him more room to cause damage.

Also, for all of Osimhen's quality, he is yet to show it in the big games, either for Nigeria or Napoli.

In contrast, Ighalo played a key role in Nigeria's road to the World Cup in Russia four years ago.

The 32-year-old former Manchester United striker scored in the 4-0 thrashing of Cameroon, while he also had a good performance at the 2019 AFCON.

Although he may be playing in the Saudi Arabian league right now, Ighalo still has the quality to go against any defence.

According to reports, his performance in training ahead of the game has been brilliant, with many calling for him to start.

Regardless of whether he starts or not, Eguavoen has to get his tactics right, as failure to do so could be costly for the three-time African champions.

Howecver, with 19 goals and two assists in 24 league games, Ighalo has not lost his scoring touch, and that is what the Super Eagles need on Tuesday.