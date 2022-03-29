2022 WCQ

Could Odion Ighalo be Nigeria and Austin Eguavoen's wild card against Ghana?

Authors:

Joba Ogunwale
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

The Super Eagles will need to improve in front of goal on Tuesday, and that could see the ex-Manchester United introduced into the lineup.

Odion Ighalo
Odion Ighalo

Friday's 2022 World Cup first leg playoff clash against Ghana at the Baba Yara Stadium exposed several flaws of the Nigerian team, especially their toothless attack.

Recommended articles

The team had Victor Osimhen, one of the best strikers in Italy's Serie A this season, yet could only manage one short on target throughout the 90 minutes.

On the flanks, they had Moses Simon, one of the best wingers in the French Ligue 1, yet only managed to create one chance all game.

Moses Simon failed to impress for the Super Eagles in Kumasi
Moses Simon failed to impress for the Super Eagles in Kumasi Imago

Many things were wrong with the Super Eagles in the game on Friday night, no thanks to the stubbornness of their coach Austin Eguavoen.

Eguavoen came under criticism for his lack of tactical knowledge at the 2021 African Cup of Nations, and judging from the display on Friday night, he has not learnt anything.

The 56-year-old's decision to play a double-pivot midfield pairing has been criticised, while his obsession with playing like the Super Eagles team of 1994 is also not a delight to watch.

The SUPER Eagles could not make Nigeria proud in Ghana
The SUPER Eagles could not make Nigeria proud in Ghana Pulse Nigeria

But aside from that, one of the major sources of concern for the Super Eagles was the lack of attacking threat.

Despite fielding a front three of Osimhen, Simon and Chukwueze with Iheanacho at the back, the three-time African champions could only manage a shot throughout the game.

With the team lacking bite up front, it could prompt Eguavoen to make some changes.

One change Eguavoen could make is bringing Ighalo into the team.

Although Osimhen is Nigeria's top striker, he struggled throughout the game, managing just 17 touches for the whole 90 minutes.

Victor Osimhen cut a frustrated, isolated figure against Ghana in Kumasi (IMAGO/Tobi Adepoju/Shengolpixs)
Victor Osimhen cut a frustrated, isolated figure against Ghana in Kumasi (IMAGO/Tobi Adepoju/Shengolpixs) Pulse Nigeria

The 23-year-old was denied quality services up front, but what was more worrying was his inability to cope with the physicality of the Ghanaians.

However, the introduction of Ighalo into the lineup will reduce the burden on Osimhen and give him more room to cause damage.

Also, for all of Osimhen's quality, he is yet to show it in the big games, either for Nigeria or Napoli.

In contrast, Ighalo played a key role in Nigeria's road to the World Cup in Russia four years ago.

The 32-year-old former Manchester United striker scored in the 4-0 thrashing of Cameroon, while he also had a good performance at the 2019 AFCON.

Although he may be playing in the Saudi Arabian league right now, Ighalo still has the quality to go against any defence.

Ighalo is the top scorer in the Saudi Arabian Premier League with 19 goals.
Ighalo is the top scorer in the Saudi Arabian Premier League with 19 goals. Pulse Nigeria

According to reports, his performance in training ahead of the game has been brilliant, with many calling for him to start.

Regardless of whether he starts or not, Eguavoen has to get his tactics right, as failure to do so could be costly for the three-time African champions.

Howecver, with 19 goals and two assists in 24 league games, Ighalo has not lost his scoring touch, and that is what the Super Eagles need on Tuesday.

Nigeria struggled on Friday night, but Ighalo coming into the lineup to partner with Osimhen could be the catalyst for success against a Ghanaian side with nothing to lose.

Topics:

Authors:

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale

More from category

  • Odion Ighalo

    Could Odion Ighalo be Nigeria and Austin Eguavoen's wild card against Ghana?

  • NEPA takes light at Moshood Abiola Stadium as Black Stars of Ghana train

    NEPA takes light as Black Stars of Ghana train at the Moshood Abiola Stadium

  • The Super Eagles starting line-up in the first leg against the Black Stars of Ghana at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi

    Predicting Nigeria's starting line-up in final showdown with Ghana

Recommended articles

'Next time close your fists' - Anthony Joshua 'proud' of Will Smith for hitting Chris Rock at the Oscars

'Next time close your fists' - Anthony Joshua 'proud' of Will Smith for hitting Chris Rock at the Oscars

Super Eagles legend Okocha hangs out with Kaka and Pires ahead of Abraham Accords Games [Photos]

Super Eagles legend Okocha hangs out with Kaka and Pires ahead of Abraham Accords Games [Photos]

Could Odion Ighalo be Nigeria and Austin Eguavoen's wild card against Ghana?

Could Odion Ighalo be Nigeria and Austin Eguavoen's wild card against Ghana?

'It could be my last World Cup' - Super Eagles captain Musa speaks on the importance of Nigeria against Ghana

'It could be my last World Cup' - Super Eagles captain Musa speaks on the importance of Nigeria against Ghana

'It hits you hard' - West Ham striker Michail Antonio uses Will Smith’s Oscars slap to celebrate 32nd birthday

'It hits you hard' - West Ham striker Michail Antonio uses Will Smith’s Oscars slap to celebrate 32nd birthday

NEPA takes light as Black Stars of Ghana train at the Moshood Abiola Stadium

NEPA takes light as Black Stars of Ghana train at the Moshood Abiola Stadium

Trending

2022 WCQ

'I was in the hospital supporting the Super Eagles' - Osimhen talks about motivation to beat Ghana

Victor Osimhen is ready for the 2nd leg between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Black Stars of Ghana
COMMENT

Almost 3 years later, Uzoho turns the tables on Okoye in Super Eagles n.1 battle

Francis Uzoho (IMAGO/Mykola Miakshykov/Ukrinform)
2022 WCQ

'The pressure will be on them at home' - Ghana's coach Otto Addo says Super Eagles will regret not scoring away goal

Ghana are confident ahead of the 2nd leg against the Super Eagles of Nigeria
2022 WCQ

'Fight to finish' - Ighalo tells 'younger' Super Eagles they cannot afford to miss the World Cup

Odion Ighalo represented Nigeria at the Russia 2018 World Cup and this cluld be his last chance to go to another
2022 WCQ

Nigeria vs Ghana: How to watch and follow the 'Jollof Derby' 2nd leg in Abuja

The Super Eagles took a stroll in Ghana before facing the Black Stars
2022 WCQ

5 tactical mistakes Eguavoen cannot afford to repeat in the second Jollof Derby

Augustine Eguavoen must correct the following mistakes when Nigeria faces Ghana again on Tuesday
ANALYSIS

Super Eagles' best bet for success against Ghana is an extra midfielder, not more strikers

Oghenekaro Etebo (IMAGO/Ulrik Pedersen/ZUMA Wire)
2022 WCQ

NEPA takes light as Black Stars of Ghana train at the Moshood Abiola Stadium

NEPA takes light at Moshood Abiola Stadium as Black Stars of Ghana train