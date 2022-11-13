Copa Del Rey: Super Eagles Chukwueze shows Santa pepper as Villarreal thrash Amalia in 9-goal thriller

Chukwueze's run of four matches without a goal or assisted came to a halt after he contributed four goals as Villarreal thrashed Santa Amalia 9-0 on Saturday.

The 23-year-old was a thorn in the flesh of Santa's defenders, who struggled to contain the Nigerian superstar in the Spanish cup.

Chukwueze scored two of the goals and assisted two others in just 55 minutes after action to help the Yellow Submarines book an easy passage to the next round of the competition.

He assisted the first goal and second goals before scoring the fourth and fifth for Quique Setien's men, assisted by the defender, Juan Foyth.

Setien gets first Villareal win in style

Villarreal's wait for the first win under new manager Quique Setien, who replaced former boss Unai Emery, who has since joined Aston Villa, is finally over.

After three consecutive defeats in all competitions since Setien took over, the club seemed to be going in the opposite direction following the arrival of Setien.

However, the former Barcelona boss saw his Yellow Submarines put on a masterclass in the Copa Del Rey away from home to easily dispatch their host ruthlessly.

Inspired by Nigerian international, Chukwueze, who was involved in four goals, Villarreal destroyed Santa Amalia 9-0 to give Setien a perfect first win as Villarreal's boss.

Other players who stood out on the night alongside Chukwueze include Gerrard Moreno, who came off the bench to score two goals and assisted another.