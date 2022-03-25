Confirmed Super Eagles Starting XI: Uzoho, Osimhen start for Nigeria, Bonke replaces Ndidi against Ghana

Super Eagles interim manager Augustine Eguavoen has decided to hand starts to Victor Osimhen, Francis Uzoho, and Leon Balogun against the Black Stars of Ghana.
Victor Osimhen will lead the attack for Nigeria against Ghana while Francis Uzoho starts in place of Maduka Okoye
Omonia Nicosia's goalkeeper Uzoho comes in in place of the ill Maduka Okoye in between the sticks.
Napoli striker Victor Osimhen also leads the attack for the Super Eagles, making his return to the squad after missing out on AFCON 2021.
The biggest call is in the middle of the park where Lorient midfielder Innocent Bonke starts in place of the injured Wilfred Ndidi.
Ndidi picked up an injury while playing in the Round-of-16 fixture for Leicester City against Rennes.
Bonke has only made two appearances for the Super Eagles, with the 26-year-old now thrust into the thick of the action against the Ghanaians.
Rangers' Leon Balogun returns to the middle of the park, partnering with William Troost-Ekong as the centre-back duo.
Torino's Ola Aina and FC Porto's Zaidu Sanusi both retain their positions as the right fullback and left fullback respectively.
Rangers' Joe Aribo and Leicester City's Kelechi Iheanacho start in midfield while Nantes' Moses Simon and Villarreal's Samuel Chukwueze flank Osimhen in the attack.
Super Eagles confirmed starting XI against Ghana
Francis Uzoho; Ola Aina, Leon Balogun, William Troost-Ekong, Zaidu Sanusi; Innocent Bonke, Joe Aribo, Kelechi Iheanacho; Samuel Chukwueze, Victor Osimhen, Moses Simon
