Confirmed Super Eagles Starting XI: Eguavoen drops Iheanacho, Simon; starts Lookman, Dennis in big changes for Ghana showdown

The 56-year-old manager made a total of four changes to the line-up that started the first leg at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday.

Eguavoen has deployed his familiar 4-3-3 formation with Leon Balogun and William Troost-Ekong marshalling the defence while Victor Osimhen leads the attack.

In defence, Rangers' Calvin Bassey replaces FC Porto's Zaidu Sanusi in an obvious attempt to improve the attacking impetus from the full-back positions.

Pulse Nigeria

In midfield, Eguavoen rang the changes, swapping out Lorient's Innocent Bonke and Leicester City's Kelechi Iheanacho for the duo of Oghenekaro Etebo and Frank Onyeka.

Etebo and Onyeka were second-half substitutes for the Super Eagles in the first leg on Friday and immediately wrestled back control of the midfield that was hitherto dominated by Ghana's Thomas Partey.

Pulse Nigeria

Eguavoen chose to stick with his three-man forward but made changes to his personnel, benching Moses Simon and Samuel Chukwueze who made the Starting XI in the first leg.

Leicester City's Ademola Lookman and Watford's Emmanuel Dennis came into the starting line-up, both flanking Napoli's Victor Osimhen in the attack.

Super Eagles confirmed line-up against Ghana