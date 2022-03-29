Confirmed Super Eagles Starting XI: Eguavoen drops Iheanacho, Simon; starts Lookman, Dennis in big changes for Ghana showdown

Damola Ogungbe
Eguavoen benches Kelechi Iheanacho, Moses Simon, Samuel Chukwueze; starts Oghenekaro Etebo, Ademola Lookman, Emmanuel Dennis against Ghana

The Super Eagles survived a tough match against the Black Stars of Ghana
The Super Eagles survived a tough match against the Black Stars of Ghana

Super Eagles interim manager Augustine Eguavoen has made big changes to his starting XI ahead of the crucial World Cup qualifier against the Black Stars of Ghana.

The 56-year-old manager made a total of four changes to the line-up that started the first leg at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday.

Eguavoen has deployed his familiar 4-3-3 formation with Leon Balogun and William Troost-Ekong marshalling the defence while Victor Osimhen leads the attack.

In defence, Rangers' Calvin Bassey replaces FC Porto's Zaidu Sanusi in an obvious attempt to improve the attacking impetus from the full-back positions.

Calvin Bassey during his debut against Ghana in the first leg in Kumasi.
Calvin Bassey during his debut against Ghana in the first leg in Kumasi. Pulse Nigeria

In midfield, Eguavoen rang the changes, swapping out Lorient's Innocent Bonke and Leicester City's Kelechi Iheanacho for the duo of Oghenekaro Etebo and Frank Onyeka.

Etebo and Onyeka were second-half substitutes for the Super Eagles in the first leg on Friday and immediately wrestled back control of the midfield that was hitherto dominated by Ghana's Thomas Partey.

Ademola Lookman is ready to make Nigerians proud ahead of the clash against Ghana
Ademola Lookman is ready to make Nigerians proud ahead of the clash against Ghana Pulse Nigeria

Eguavoen chose to stick with his three-man forward but made changes to his personnel, benching Moses Simon and Samuel Chukwueze who made the Starting XI in the first leg.

Leicester City's Ademola Lookman and Watford's Emmanuel Dennis came into the starting line-up, both flanking Napoli's Victor Osimhen in the attack.

Francis Uzoho; Ola Aina, Leon Balogun, William Troost-Ekong, Calvin Bassey; Oghenekaro Etebo, Frank Onyeka, Joe Aribo; Ademola Lookman, Victor Osimhen, Emmanuel Dennis

Damola Ogungbe Damola Ogungbe

