COMMENT: What next for the prima donna Dennis as his career hits a snag?

Dennis' performance even caused a club versus country row after Watford denied him from joining up with the Super Eagles squad from the Africa Cup of Nations.

The decision irked many Nigerian fans, who questioned Dennis' desire and commitment. Nonetheless, all was forgotten as Dennis returned to the team for the World Cup playoffs.

A year in Dennis' life

While the 24-year-old could not help Nigeria qualify, Dennis went on to have a great finish to the season with Watford. The Super Eagles star scored seven more goals in the Premier League and recorded three assists to end up with ten goals and six assists.

Although Dennis' displays could not help Watford escape relegation, it got him a move to another newly-promoted Premier League side, Nottingham Forest.

However, six months into the deal, Dennis is set to leave, with Nottingham Forest willing to part ways with the Nigerian. The former FC Cologne star has scored just one goal in ten Premier League appearances, amassing just 365 minutes of football action.

Reports say that Dennis' poor performance is why Nottingham Forest are considering selling the Nigerian international.

But there is more to it. The Super Eagles star is also said to have infuriated one of Forest's coaching staff in the clash against Manchester United.

While it may be harsh to sell a player just because of one bad behaviour, it does not apply to Dennis, as his attitude has always been a problem ever since he broke out four years ago.

When Dennis announced himself at the Santiago Bernabeu in September 2019, it was believed he would go on to do great things.

However, that has yet to be the case as the Nigerian has run into trouble at every club he played for, no thanks to his ego and unadmirable behaviour.

At Club Brugge, he acted petulantly and was suspended after his teammate sat on his favourite seat. The decision eventually led to his exit, joining FC Cologne on a loan deal.

But his attitude was also questioned while at the German club, with the sporting director admitting he made a mistake by signing him.

Although he never ran into trouble while at Watford, reports said that his teammates were happy to see the back of him when he left the club to sign for Forest.

Sources claimed Dennis acted like a superior God during his time with the Hornets. He acted like a prima donna, believing he was better than every other player on the team.

This same egotistical attitude reportedly also got Dennis axed from the Super Eagles squad when Rohr was in charge after questioning one of the German tactician's decisions.

But despite all these incidents, Dennis never changed, with his over-bloated ego coming to the fore again when he took the penalty off William Troost-Ekong in Nigeria's friendly against Portugal last year.

These are just a few incidents showing Dennis' bad character, which may explain why Forest are ready to ship him off after just six months into his four-year deal.

Indeed, Dennis has not justified the price tag The Tricky Trees paid for his services, but they would have been willing to give him a chance until the end of the season if his attitude was not a problem.

After all, he is not the only big-money signing struggling at the City ground. But he is the only one Forest want to let go, which puts his career at a crossroads.

What next for the self-acclaimed Naija Boy- Dennis?

It is simple. Dennis needs to fix his main character syndrome issues. He needs to work on his over-bloated ego and understand he is just another player on the team.

Considering his case is one too many, clubs are likely to avoid him as they do not want a bad egg in their squad. It happened with Ronaldo, whose quality and profile are far higher than Dennis' despite his advanced years, yet he could not sign for a team in Europe.

Should Dennis fail to fix his character, he may find himself in the same situation, playing football in the middle east or Asia at a very young age.