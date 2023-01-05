ADVERTISEMENT

COMMENT: What next for the prima donna Dennis as his career hits a snag?

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

The Nigerian international could be on the lookout for a new club just six months after signing for Nottingham Forest.

Emmanuel Dennis' future at Nottingham Forest is in doubt
Emmanuel Dennis' future at Nottingham Forest is in doubt

At this stage of the season, Dennis already had six goal contributions in the Premier League (Three goals and three assists), which was impressive considering it was his debut campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Dennis' performance even caused a club versus country row after Watford denied him from joining up with the Super Eagles squad from the Africa Cup of Nations.

The decision irked many Nigerian fans, who questioned Dennis' desire and commitment. Nonetheless, all was forgotten as Dennis returned to the team for the World Cup playoffs.

While the 24-year-old could not help Nigeria qualify, Dennis went on to have a great finish to the season with Watford. The Super Eagles star scored seven more goals in the Premier League and recorded three assists to end up with ten goals and six assists.

Although Dennis' displays could not help Watford escape relegation, it got him a move to another newly-promoted Premier League side, Nottingham Forest.

Dennis has just one league goal in ten appearances for Forest this season
Dennis has just one league goal in ten appearances for Forest this season AFP

However, six months into the deal, Dennis is set to leave, with Nottingham Forest willing to part ways with the Nigerian. The former FC Cologne star has scored just one goal in ten Premier League appearances, amassing just 365 minutes of football action.

Reports say that Dennis' poor performance is why Nottingham Forest are considering selling the Nigerian international.

But there is more to it. The Super Eagles star is also said to have infuriated one of Forest's coaching staff in the clash against Manchester United.

While it may be harsh to sell a player just because of one bad behaviour, it does not apply to Dennis, as his attitude has always been a problem ever since he broke out four years ago.

When Dennis announced himself at the Santiago Bernabeu in September 2019, it was believed he would go on to do great things.

However, that has yet to be the case as the Nigerian has run into trouble at every club he played for, no thanks to his ego and unadmirable behaviour.

At Club Brugge, he acted petulantly and was suspended after his teammate sat on his favourite seat. The decision eventually led to his exit, joining FC Cologne on a loan deal.

But his attitude was also questioned while at the German club, with the sporting director admitting he made a mistake by signing him.

Although he never ran into trouble while at Watford, reports said that his teammates were happy to see the back of him when he left the club to sign for Forest.

Sources claimed Dennis acted like a superior God during his time with the Hornets. He acted like a prima donna, believing he was better than every other player on the team.

This same egotistical attitude reportedly also got Dennis axed from the Super Eagles squad when Rohr was in charge after questioning one of the German tactician's decisions.

But despite all these incidents, Dennis never changed, with his over-bloated ego coming to the fore again when he took the penalty off William Troost-Ekong in Nigeria's friendly against Portugal last year.

These are just a few incidents showing Dennis' bad character, which may explain why Forest are ready to ship him off after just six months into his four-year deal.

Indeed, Dennis has not justified the price tag The Tricky Trees paid for his services, but they would have been willing to give him a chance until the end of the season if his attitude was not a problem.

After all, he is not the only big-money signing struggling at the City ground. But he is the only one Forest want to let go, which puts his career at a crossroads.

It is simple. Dennis needs to fix his main character syndrome issues. He needs to work on his over-bloated ego and understand he is just another player on the team.

Considering his case is one too many, clubs are likely to avoid him as they do not want a bad egg in their squad. It happened with Ronaldo, whose quality and profile are far higher than Dennis' despite his advanced years, yet he could not sign for a team in Europe.

Dennis faces Nottingham Forest exit but FIFA rules could prevent him from leaving
Dennis faces Nottingham Forest exit but FIFA rules could prevent him from leaving AFP

Should Dennis fail to fix his character, he may find himself in the same situation, playing football in the middle east or Asia at a very young age.

At the moment, he is still a Forest player and can still turn his situation around by fixing himself. Given The Tricky Trees face a challenge in selling him this winter, Dennis can still save his career by fixing his character and bloated ego.

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Emmanuel Dennis' future at Nottingham Forest is in doubt

    COMMENT: What next for the prima donna Dennis as his career hits a snag?

  • Taiwo Awoniyi scores winning goal for Nottingham Forest against Aribo's Southampton

    PREMIER LEAGUE: Awoniyi scores winning goal for Nottingham Forest against Aribo’s Southampton

  • Chuba Akpom is linked with a move to the Premier League

    SUPER EAGLES: Nigerian striker Chuba Akpom attracting interest from Premier League clubs

Recommended articles

LALIGA: Win on Bet9ja with 5 odds accumulators for LaLiga games

LALIGA: Win on Bet9ja with 5 odds accumulators for LaLiga games

NPFL 2023: Shooting Stars sign Madiba Star, Benedict Gbenga

NPFL 2023: Shooting Stars sign Madiba Star, Benedict Gbenga

NPFL 2023: Shooting Stars sign Madiba Star, Benedict Gbenga

NPFL 2023: Shooting Stars sign Madiba Star, Benedict Gbenga

COUPE DE FRANCE: Bet9ja 5 odds accumulators and betting tips for Coupe de France games

COUPE DE FRANCE: Bet9ja 5 odds accumulators and betting tips for Coupe de France games

COUPE DE FRANCE: Cash out with this 5 odds goal accumulators and betting tips for Coupe de France games

COUPE DE FRANCE: Cash out with this 5 odds goal accumulators and betting tips for Coupe de France games

Ex-Tottenham star claims Henry is 'the ultimate solution' for The Red Devils

Ex-Tottenham star claims Henry is 'the ultimate solution' for The Red Devils

COMMENT: What next for the prima donna Dennis as his career hits a snag?

COMMENT: What next for the prima donna Dennis as his career hits a snag?

PREMIER LEAGUE: Jack Butland set to complete transfer to Manchester United

PREMIER LEAGUE: Jack Butland set to complete transfer to Manchester United

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr debut delayed due to his offence at Manchester United

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr debut delayed due to his offence at Manchester United

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Emmanuel Dennis is set to leave Nottingham Forest this month

Super Eagles star set for Nottingham Forest exit but faces a huge challenge

Mathew Yakubu is now a father of twins

Super Eagles youngster Mathew Yakubu welcomes twins with his Slovakian wife

Osimhen and Lukaku will face each other on Wednesday

Serie A: Lukaku reveals who is the better striker between him and Osimhen

Chuba Akpom.
SUPER EAGLES

Ex-Arsenal forward Akpom continues fine form, scores again for Boro