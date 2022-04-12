UCL

Chukwueze's strike sends Bayern Munich out as Villarreal advance to the semifinal

Joba Ogunwale
The Super Eagles star scored the most important goal of his career to help the Yellow Submarines reach the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League.

Nigerian midfielder Samuel Chukwueze celebrates scoring for Villarreal against Barcelona in La Liga at the weekend.
Nigerian midfielder Samuel Chukwueze celebrates scoring for Villarreal against Barcelona in La Liga at the weekend.

Samuel Chukwueze came on in the second half to score the vital equaliser as Villarreal dumped Bayern Munich out of the Champions League following a 1-1 draw in the second leg of their quarter final clash at the Allianz Arena.

More to follow.

