Chukwueze inspires Villarreal to a win with a goal and assist in the UEFA Conference League

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

Samuel Chukwueze scored a wonderful goal and assisted another for Villarreal in an entertaining 4-3 win against Lech Poznan.

Samuel Chukwueze was instrumental for Villarreal in 4-3 win against Lech Poznan
Samuel Chukwueze was instrumental for Villarreal in 4-3 win against Lech Poznan

Villarreal kicked off their 2022/23 UEFA Europa Conference League campaign with an entertaining 4-3 win at home to Polish side Lech Poznan.

Recommended articles

The high-scoring encounter at the Ceramica saw both teams take the lead and comeback on each other multiple times.

Nigerian winger Samuel Chukwueze was a key player for Villarreal on the night, contributing a goal and assist in what was a superb individual performance.

Super Eagles star Samuel Chukwueze started the game for Villarreal in his preferred right wing position and terrorised the Lech Poznan defence until he was substituted off in the 80th minute.

The Nigerian international scored in the 32nd minute after connecting with a cross from Mojica to volley home the equaliser.

Eight minutes later, Chukwueze set up Alex Baena with a lovely pass to make it 3-1 in Villarreal’s favour just before half-time.

Chukwueze had 42 touches in the game and created three chances, he also completed 4/9 dribbles and was 100% accurate with his long balls.

Samuel Chukwueze celebrates.
Samuel Chukwueze celebrates. Pulse Nigeria

Villarreal conceded early as their Polish visitors capitalised on a defensive error and took the lead thanks to a goal in the 2nd minute by Michal Skoras.

Villarreal levelled the proceedings 30 minutes later thanks to Chukwueze's stunning volley and scored two more goals within that 8-minute spell, both from Alex Baena to lead 3-1 at half-time.

Mikael Ishak scored a penalty for Poznan just after half-time but it proved to be more than just a consolation goal as he scored again in the 61st minute to make it 3-3.

The game was decided by late drama as Francis Coquelin volleyed home spectacularly in the 89th minute to win the game for Villarreal.

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

Recommended articles

'Luckily there are 6 games'- Mourinho reacts to Roma's loss as he pays respect to Queen Elizabeth

'Luckily there are 6 games'- Mourinho reacts to Roma's loss as he pays respect to Queen Elizabeth

21-year-old Victor Boniface magic inspires Saint-Gilloise to UEL win at UBE

21-year-old Victor Boniface magic inspires Saint-Gilloise to UEL win at UBE

Ex-Super Eagles star Peter Odemwingie picks up a new career

Ex-Super Eagles star Peter Odemwingie picks up a new career

Chukwueze inspires Villarreal to a win with a goal and assist in the UEFA Conference League

Chukwueze inspires Villarreal to a win with a goal and assist in the UEFA Conference League

Reactions as Arsenal's victory marred by the tragic passing away of Gunners fan Queen Elizabeth II

Reactions as Arsenal's victory marred by the tragic passing away of Gunners fan Queen Elizabeth II

Graham Potter arrives at Chelsea with 5 of his personal backroom staff members

Graham Potter arrives at Chelsea with 5 of his personal backroom staff members

Trending

Simy Nwankwo has secured a second loan transfer away from Salernitana
SERIE B

Super Eagles sharpshooter joins Serie B side Benevento

Victor Osimhen calling for the ball at Napoli (IMAGO/NurPhoto)
SERIE A

Osimhen: 'You are also selfish, stop getting pissed' - Alvino blasts Super Eagles striker

Pulse Sports Live Blog
LIVE BLOG

Chan Super Eagles vs Ghana, USA vs Super Falcons LIVE updates

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa

Ahmed Musa's ex Karagumruk denies new club Sivasspor first win of the season