Samu Chukwueze departs for AFCON 2021 in style as 5-star Villarreal rout Levante

Chukwueze was at his creative best as the Yellow submarines thrashed Levante 5-0 at the Estadio de la Ceramica on Monday night.

Pulse Nigeria

The 22-year-old created two chances, one of which was an assist for the opening goal of the evening by fellow African, Senegal's Boulaye Dia.

Chukwueze, who has now scored two and assisted one goal this season in La Liga, also completed the most dribbles in the game, six, and won the most duels, nine in what was his 12th game of the season.

For Villarreal, the victory was the sixth consecutive win in all competitions and sees them move up to seventh on the log, four points off fourth-placed Atletico Madrid.

Unai Emery's side will take on Sporting Gijon next in the Copa del Rey on Thursday but will be without their Nigerian star, Chukwueze, who featured for 73 minutes against Levante.