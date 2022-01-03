Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze has signed off for the AFCON in some style after an impressive display for Villarreal in the La Liga.
Samu Chukwueze departs for AFCON 2021 in style as 5-star Villarreal rout Levante
Chukwueze put on a show in Villarreal's comprehensive victory at home
Chukwueze was at his creative best as the Yellow submarines thrashed Levante 5-0 at the Estadio de la Ceramica on Monday night.
The 22-year-old created two chances, one of which was an assist for the opening goal of the evening by fellow African, Senegal's Boulaye Dia.
Chukwueze, who has now scored two and assisted one goal this season in La Liga, also completed the most dribbles in the game, six, and won the most duels, nine in what was his 12th game of the season.
For Villarreal, the victory was the sixth consecutive win in all competitions and sees them move up to seventh on the log, four points off fourth-placed Atletico Madrid.
Unai Emery's side will take on Sporting Gijon next in the Copa del Rey on Thursday but will be without their Nigerian star, Chukwueze, who featured for 73 minutes against Levante.
He is expected to join the Super Eagles camp, which is already open in Abuja, ahead of the AFCON 2021 tournament which kicks off January 9, 2022.