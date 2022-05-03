SUPER EAGLES

Chukwueze could end Nigeria's 19-year-old jinx when Villarreal take on Liverpool

The 22-year-old delivered an underwhelming performance in the Yellow Submarines' 2-0 loss last week, but he could turn it around on Tuesday night.

Chukwueze will hope to deliver for Villarreal when they take on Liverpool
Chukwueze will hope to deliver for Villarreal when they take on Liverpool

Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze will aim to end Nigeria's 19-year-old jinx in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals when Villarreal entertain Liverpool on Tuesday.

Villarreal will be hoping to turn around a 2-0 deficit from the first leg when they welcome Jurgen Klopp's mighty Reds to the Estadio De La Ceramica on Tuesday night.

Chukwueze was not good as Liverpool beat Villarreal 2-0 at Anfield
Chukwueze was not good as Liverpool beat Villarreal 2-0 at Anfield Pulse Nigeria

Chukwueze featured in the first leg at Anfield but failed to impress before he was taken off. However, the return leg offers him a chance at redemption, with the Nigerian expected to play a key role.

ALSO READ: Chukwueze failed his first Liverpool audition as a potential replacement for Salah

The 22-year-old will not only aim to help Villarreal upset the odds, but he will also hope to end Nigeria's goal drought in the semi-finals.

Chukwueze (L) and his Villarreal will hope to upset Liverpool in their Champions League clash
Chukwueze (L) and his Villarreal will hope to upset Liverpool in their Champions League clash CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP/Getty Images

Since 2003, no Nigerian has scored in the Champions League semi-finals. The last Nigerian to score in a Champions League semi-final match was Obafemi Martins, who scored for Inter Milan in a 1-1 draw against AC Milan.

However, 19 years later, Chukwueze could now end that barren run with a goal against Liverpool. The Super Eagles star already has two goals in the Champions League this season, including the goal that sent Bayern Munich out in the quarter-final.

Samuel Chukwueze was the hero as Villareal edged Bayern Munich to semifinal ticket
Samuel Chukwueze was the hero as Villareal edged Bayern Munich to semifinal ticket Pulse Nigeria

Ironically, it was also the first Nigerian goal in a Champions League quarter-final since Obafemi scored for Inter in 2006 against Villarreal.

The 22-year-old will now hope to replicate the feat for Villarreal on Tuesday night. Chukwueze could also become the first Nigerian to play in the Champions League final since 2012 if Villarreal manage to upset the odds.

