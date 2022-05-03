Chukwueze could end Nigeria's 19-year-old jinx when Villarreal take on Liverpool

Villarreal will be hoping to turn around a 2-0 deficit from the first leg when they welcome Jurgen Klopp's mighty Reds to the Estadio De La Ceramica on Tuesday night.

Pulse Nigeria

Chukwueze featured in the first leg at Anfield but failed to impress before he was taken off. However, the return leg offers him a chance at redemption, with the Nigerian expected to play a key role.

ALSO READ: Chukwueze failed his first Liverpool audition as a potential replacement for Salah

The 22-year-old will not only aim to help Villarreal upset the odds, but he will also hope to end Nigeria's goal drought in the semi-finals.

CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP/Getty Images

Since 2003, no Nigerian has scored in the Champions League semi-finals. The last Nigerian to score in a Champions League semi-final match was Obafemi Martins, who scored for Inter Milan in a 1-1 draw against AC Milan.

However, 19 years later, Chukwueze could now end that barren run with a goal against Liverpool. The Super Eagles star already has two goals in the Champions League this season, including the goal that sent Bayern Munich out in the quarter-final.

Pulse Nigeria

Ironically, it was also the first Nigerian goal in a Champions League quarter-final since Obafemi scored for Inter in 2006 against Villarreal.