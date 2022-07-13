TRANSFERS

Official: Chidera Ejuke joins Hertha Berlin on 1-year loan deal [Photos]

Damola Ogungbe
Chidera Ejuke is the latest Super Eagles player to move this summer as he completes a loan transfer to Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin

Chidera Ejuke joins Hertha Berlin on a one-year loan deal from CSKA Moscow (Twitter Hertha Berlin)
Super Eagles forward Chidera Ejuke has today completed a loan deal to Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin from Russian club CSKA Moscow.

The 24-year-old winger signed a one-year loan deal with the German capital side, expected to run all through the 2022/23 season. he will wear jersey No 40 while at the club this season.

Ejuke joins Hertha Berlin after bagging five (5) goals and five (5) assists in the Russian Premier Liga last season from 30 league appearances.

Hertha Berlin confirmed the signing of the Super Eagles star through a press statement on their official website on Wednesday, confirming that the former SC Heereveen forward will play for the Blue-Whites during the coming season.

In welcoming the Nigerian international to the team, Hertha Berlin manager Fredi Bobic lauded Ejuke's 'speed and versatility' as well as his extensive experience across other European leagues.

Bobic said: “Chidera has proved himself in several European leagues already, and brings good skills alongside speed and versatility. We’re sure that he’ll improve our game with his abilities."

On signing for the Bundesliga side, Ejuke revealed his happiness and optimism at joining the Bobic-led team, pledging to help the team achieve its goals for the upcoming 2022/23 season.

Ejuke Hertha has been assigned No 40 for his loan period at Hertha Berlin (Hertha Berlin)
“I’m looking forward to playing for Hertha, to the Bundesliga and this special challenge. I want to do my bit in helping the club achieve its goals,” Ejuke told the Hertha Berlin official website.

Since leaving Gombe United in 2017, Ejuke has played for Valerenga in the Norwegian topflight, SC Heerenveen in the Dutch Eredivisie, and CSKA Moscow in the Russian Premier Liga before securing this latest move to the German Bundesliga with Hertha Berlin.

More photos from Chidera Ejuke's Hertha Berlin move:

Chidera Ejuke all smiles during his Hertha Berlin medicals (Hertha Berlin)
Chidera Ejuke taking a selfie after joining Hertha Berlin on loan (Hertha Berlin)
Chidera Ejuke posing with the Hertha Berlin logo (Hertha Berlin)
