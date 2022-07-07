Interest in Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen still rages on as Chelsea is reportedly interested in bringing the 23-year-old hitman to Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea plot sensational swap deal for Victor Osimhen
Chelsea could use interest in their highly-rated youngster to engineer a move for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.
Osimhen highly sought-after at the moment, after another successful season in the Italian Serie A, where he scored 18 goals for Napoli in all competitions last season.
With interest in the Super Eagles striker very high, Napoli owner Aurelien De Laurentis is holding out for around £100 million for Osimhen, a princely sum for Africa's most expensive player.
While the hefty price tag might have quenched the interests of Manchester United and Arsenal, there is still another one of England's big six clubs considering a move for the Super Egles striker.
Following the dramatic exit of Romelu Lukaku, Chelsea is once again looking for a striker barely a year after slashing out to re-sign Lukaku last year.
With their pursuit of Robert Lewandowski looking destined to fail and the marquee signing of Neymar almost impossible, Osimhen has emerged as a top target for Thomas Tuchel's side.
Napoli is also looking for reinforcements in attack, with club stalwarts Lorenzo Insigne and Dries Mertens leaving the club in the summer transfer window.
According to TalkSport, Napoli is interested in Chelsea's highly rated Albanian youngster Armando Broja who shone on loan with Southampton last season.
With Broja valued at £18 million according to transfermarkt, Chelsea feels they could reduce Osimhen's hefty price tag by negotiating a swap deal for the two strikers.
