Chelsea agree £20m deal for highly-rated Nigerian youngster from Aston Villa

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

The budding 18-year-old midfield talent is eligible to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria, England and Austria

Carney Chukwuemeka (IMAGO/PA Images)
Carney Chukwuemeka (IMAGO/PA Images)

English Premier League side Chelsea have confirmed that they reached an agreement to sign Austrian-Nigerian central midfielder Carney Chibueze Chukwuemeka from Aston Villa.

Recommended articles

Chelsea announced on Tuesday evening that they are set to take the highly-rated youngster to the Stamford Bridge through an official press statement.

Chukwuemeka has already made his top-flight league debut, having played 12 times in the Premier League for Aston Villa during the 2021/22 season.

According to Chelsea's official website, Chukwuemeka will now visit the London base of the club to discuss personal terms and have his medicals.

2022/23 Season Preview: Chelsea

Chelsea agree £12.25m deal for Wonderkid goalkeeper

“It’s my pleasure, I give you the 26” – Kalidou Koulibaly asked for John Terry’s permission to wear iconic number

Chelsea's statement read: "Aston Villa and Chelsea can confirm that the clubs have reached an agreement for the permanent transfer of Carney Chukwuemeka.

"The 18-year-old has been given permission to travel to London to discuss both personal terms and undergo a medical."

Carney Chukwuemeka joined the Aston Villa youth team in March 2016, having come through the Northampton Town Youth Academy.

The youngster went through the ranks at Aston Villa, playing in the U18 and U23 sides for the Villans before joining the senior team during the 2021/22 season.

Carney Chukwuemeka playing for Aston Villa
Carney Chukwuemeka playing for Aston Villa Imago

Chukwuemeka made his Premier League debut for Aston Villa on August 28, 2021 in a 1-1 draw with Brentford at the Villa Park.

Born in Austria in 2003 to Nigerian parents and raised in Northampton England, Carney Chukwuemeka is eligible to play for Nigeria, England and Austria.

However, he has featured for England in the age-grade competitions, playing in the England U17 and U18 sides as well as most recently captaining the England U19 side where he has scored five (5) goals in 11 matches.

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe Damola Ogungbe

More from category

  • Carney Chukwuemeka (IMAGO/PA Images)

    Chelsea agree £20m deal for highly-rated Nigerian youngster from Aston Villa

  • Kenneth Omeruo, Samuel Kalu, William Troost-Ekong, Tyronne Ebuehi and Semi Ajay (Twitter)

    Super Eagles defender in line to be named club captain in Spain

  • Joe Aribo scored his 1st goal for Southampton against Samuel Chukwueze's Villarreal

    Joe Aribo reveals the one thing he wants to improve after wonder goal

Recommended articles

Chelsea agree £20m deal for highly-rated Nigerian youngster from Aston Villa

Chelsea agree £20m deal for highly-rated Nigerian youngster from Aston Villa

Super Eagles star Joe Aribo reveals his favourite midfield position

Super Eagles star Joe Aribo reveals his favourite midfield position

2022/23 Season Preview: Real Madrid

2022/23 Season Preview: Real Madrid

Super Eagles defender in line to be named club captain in Spain

Super Eagles defender in line to be named club captain in Spain

Joe Aribo reveals the one thing he wants to improve after wonder goal

Joe Aribo reveals the one thing he wants to improve after wonder goal

2022/23 Season Preview: Arsenal

2022/23 Season Preview: Arsenal

Trending

Ranking the Top 5 most decorated Super Eagles players of all time

Super Eagles Players with the most trophies
SUPER EAGLES

'I wish could turn back the hands of time' - John Ogu says to Pulse Sports in exclusive chat

John Ogu played for Hapoel Be'er Sheva between 2014 to 2019

Kanu Nwankwo Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Wife, House, Cars, Pictures, Heart Foundation, Latest News

Super Eagles and Arsenal FC legend Kanu Nwankwo and his wife Amara Kanu

You cannot stop Moses Simon 'one-on-one' - Sissoko hails Super Eagles star

Moses Simon and Moussa Sissoko are now teammates at FC Nantes