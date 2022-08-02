English Premier League side Chelsea have confirmed that they reached an agreement to sign Austrian-Nigerian central midfielder Carney Chibueze Chukwuemeka from Aston Villa.
Chelsea agree £20m deal for highly-rated Nigerian youngster from Aston Villa
The budding 18-year-old midfield talent is eligible to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria, England and Austria
Chelsea announced on Tuesday evening that they are set to take the highly-rated youngster to the Stamford Bridge through an official press statement.
Chukwuemeka has already made his top-flight league debut, having played 12 times in the Premier League for Aston Villa during the 2021/22 season.
According to Chelsea's official website, Chukwuemeka will now visit the London base of the club to discuss personal terms and have his medicals.
Chelsea's statement read: "Aston Villa and Chelsea can confirm that the clubs have reached an agreement for the permanent transfer of Carney Chukwuemeka.
"The 18-year-old has been given permission to travel to London to discuss both personal terms and undergo a medical."
Who is Carney Chulwuemeka?
Carney Chukwuemeka joined the Aston Villa youth team in March 2016, having come through the Northampton Town Youth Academy.
The youngster went through the ranks at Aston Villa, playing in the U18 and U23 sides for the Villans before joining the senior team during the 2021/22 season.
Chukwuemeka made his Premier League debut for Aston Villa on August 28, 2021 in a 1-1 draw with Brentford at the Villa Park.
Born in Austria in 2003 to Nigerian parents and raised in Northampton England, Carney Chukwuemeka is eligible to play for Nigeria, England and Austria.
However, he has featured for England in the age-grade competitions, playing in the England U17 and U18 sides as well as most recently captaining the England U19 side where he has scored five (5) goals in 11 matches.
