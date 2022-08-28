'We have the quality' - Coach Yusuf boasts ahead of Super Eagles clash with Ghana

Yusuf had previously stated that the team B, also known as the CHAN Eagles, are not seeking revenge against Ghana after the Super Eagles' first team lost out on a 2022 FIFA World Cup ticket to the Black Stars in March.

Speaking shortly after a training session in Ghana, ahead of Sunday's first leg, Yusuf revealed that his team has quality players to contain their opponents when they clash on the pitch.

Yusuf expecting a Nigeria victory

"I think we have the quality to contend with them and get a good result," Yusuf said to NFF TV ahead of Sunday's all-important affair.

“We played them before in WAFU 2018 we beat them 2-0 and they also beat us 4-0 in the final. Although it is not the same team nor the same coach, but we have an idea of them as a team.

"We will see how we contain their strengths and exploit their weaknesses. We hope to have a good result there," he enthused.

Time and where to watch Nigeria's with Ghana

The first-leg clash between Ghana and Nigeria will take place on Sunday, August 28 at the Cape Coast Stadium, starting from 4 pm Ghana time (5 pm Nigeria time).

The return leg will hold on Saturday, September 3 at the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.