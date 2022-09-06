Bad news for Super Eagles youngster Akinkunmi Amoo

Amoo is one of the few Nigerian players in this year's Champions League, but he will not play a single game for the Danish side after picking up an injury.

The former Golden Eaglets star picked up a knee injury in Copenhagen's friendly match against Silkeborg and has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

The Lions confirmed on their website that Amoo suffered a knee injury last Sunday and is set to undergo surgery which would keep him out for nine months.

The statement read: Akinkunmi Amoo, unfortunately, suffered a serious knee injury in Saturday's training match against Silkeborg, and after scans and examinations, he has unfortunately been ruled out for the rest of the season.

"Amoo now has an operation, then rest and then a long rehabilitation before he can train with the team and play matches again. Altogether, that process will last 9-10 months," says chief physician at FCK, Morten Boesen.

Unlucky Amoo

It is a big blow for Amoo, who must have been hoping to showcase his talent on the biggest stage. The Nigerian has been unlucky with injuries in the last few months. He missed the final months of last season and only returned this season.

The 20-year-old has featured in just two league games for Copenhagen this season and has not played much since he joined the club from Hammarby.

Amoo's injury also means he will miss the Super Eagles friendly clash against former African champions Algeria later this month.