Chukwueze silenced as Mane and Salah help Liverpool edge past Villarreal

Having scored the goal that knocked Bayern Munich out in the quarter-final, Chukwueze revealed his desire to reach the final ahead of the game, but it was obvious Villarreal would find it difficult to get a result at Anfield.

The game started with Villarreal sitting deep and Liverpool dominating possession. Villarreal's approach appeared to work as Jurgen Klopp's failed to break down the Yellow Submarines' low block.

The Reds had just two shots on target, which were comfortably dealt with by Geronimo Rulli in Villarreal's goal. However, Villarreal's setup did not help Chukwueze, who struggled to make an impact on the game.

The Super Eagles winger played 72 minutes of the encounter, managing just 14 touches and four passes. Nonetheless, the plan worked as Liverpool could not find a breakthrough in the opening half.

The second half resumed in a similar fashion, with Villarreal sitting deep. However, it was only a matter of time before their resistance was broken.

And it took Liverpool only eight minutes after the break to find a way through Villarreal's defence. The Reds took the lead courtesy of an own goal from Pervis Estupiñán, whose touch from Henderson flew past Ruili.

The goal opened the game up a bit, with Liverpool doubling their advantage minutes later through Mane. The Senegal star toe-poked home a perfectly-weighted pass from Salah to double Liverpool's advantage in the 55th-minute.

Mane's goal wrapped up the match for Liverpool. Villarreal manager Unai Emery reacted by making a couple of changes, but it was Liverpool that went close to adding a third.