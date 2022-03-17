Babayaro urges Moses Simon to ignore Newcastle United, move to a Champions League club instead

Former Nigerian international Celestine Babayaro has told Nantes forward Moses Simon to consider moving to a side playing in the UEFA Champions League this season.
Moses Simon is heavily linked with a move this summer with Newcastle United and Leeds United leading the line for his signature
Simon has been in imperious form for club and country recently. He set AFCON 2021 alight with his mix of pace and dribbling to go beyond defenders.
The 26-year-old forward has been a regular starter for Nantes this season, playing a total of 26 matches for the Ligue 1 side so far during the 2021/22 season.
Babayaro touts Moses Simon for Champions League football
According to OwnGoalNigeria, Babayaro suggested that the time has come for Simon to leave Nantes but to a team that plays in Europe.
Babayaro, who played for Chelsea and Newcastle United, stated that Simon has to take a big step in his career now.
"I think he is at that stage where he should focus on playing in the UEFA Champions League. The plan should be for him to play for a team that is a regular in European competition," Babayaro claimed.
"He has come full circle and this is the time to make a giant leap."
English Premier League clubs Newcastle United and Leeds United are rumoured to be seriously interested in signing Simon with a summer move likely from either or both of the clubs.
Simon has registered three (3) goals and seven (7) assists for Nantes this season. In the previous two seasons (19/20 & 20/21), the Super Eagles winger netted 15 goals and laid on 14 assists cumulatively.
