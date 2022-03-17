SUPER EAGLES

Babayaro urges Moses Simon to ignore Newcastle United, move to a Champions League club instead

Damola Ogungbe
Moses Simon is heavily linked with a move this summer with Newcastle United and Leeds United leading the line for his signature

Moses Simon joined Nantes on a permanent deal in 2020 after spending the 2019/20 season on loan at the Ligue 1 club from Levante
Former Nigerian international Celestine Babayaro has told Nantes forward Moses Simon to consider moving to a side playing in the UEFA Champions League this season.

Simon has been in imperious form for club and country recently. He set AFCON 2021 alight with his mix of pace and dribbling to go beyond defenders.

Moses Simon has had AFCON defenders on strings in Garoua (IMAGO/Shengolpixs/Kabiru Abubakar/fotodezamora)
Moses Simon has had AFCON defenders on strings in Garoua (IMAGO/Shengolpixs/Kabiru Abubakar/fotodezamora) Pulse Nigeria

The 26-year-old forward has been a regular starter for Nantes this season, playing a total of 26 matches for the Ligue 1 side so far during the 2021/22 season.

According to OwnGoalNigeria, Babayaro suggested that the time has come for Simon to leave Nantes but to a team that plays in Europe.

Babayaro, who played for Chelsea and Newcastle United, stated that Simon has to take a big step in his career now.

"I think he is at that stage where he should focus on playing in the UEFA Champions League. The plan should be for him to play for a team that is a regular in European competition," Babayaro claimed.

Moses Simon was the most creative player on the pitch against a PSG side boasting Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar
Moses Simon was the most creative player on the pitch against a PSG side boasting Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Pulse Nigeria

"He has come full circle and this is the time to make a giant leap."

English Premier League clubs Newcastle United and Leeds United are rumoured to be seriously interested in signing Simon with a summer move likely from either or both of the clubs.

Simon has registered three (3) goals and seven (7) assists for Nantes this season. In the previous two seasons (19/20 & 20/21), the Super Eagles winger netted 15 goals and laid on 14 assists cumulatively.

Damola Ogungbe

