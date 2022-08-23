Dennis gets first goal contribution as Nottingham Forest glides through in Carabao Cup

Jidechi Chidiezie
Both Emmanuel Dennis and Taiwo Awoniyi played as Nottingham Forest progressed to the next round of the Carabao Cup.

Nottingham Forest's Emmanuel Dennis (left) and Grimsby Town's Kieran Green battle for the ball during the Carabao Cup second round match
Nottingham Forest safely negotiated their Carabao Cup tie against English League Two opponents Grimsby with a comfortable 3-0 victory at Blundell Park.

Super Eagles' Nottingham duo of Emmanuel Dennis and Taiwo both featured for the Premier League side as Ryan Yates made it 1-0 with a thunderbolt before Sam Surridge grabbed the other goals in either side of half-time for Steve Cooper’s outfit.

Cooper opted to make 11 changes for the tie and, while that decision was vindicated in the end, Grimsby put them to the test especially upon the restart.

Grimsby who earned the right to play Nottingham Forest after easing past Crewe in the first round, almost gift-wrapped an early opener to new Forest signing Emmanuel Dennis inside five minutes.

After picking up possession from Luke Waterfall, the Nigerian international fired wide with his left foot but failed to score.

Grimsby were holding their own, but Forest were firmly on top as they flexed their muscle when with Dennis setting Yates up to strike a first-time half-volley past Max Crocombe into the top corner.

Dennis set his sights once again before Kieran Green nodded wide at the other end in a rare moment of danger from the hosts.

With the interval fast approaching, Surridge tucked the ball into the Grimsby net after Green passed him the ball inadvertently on the 18-yard line.

Grimsby started quickly upon the restart as Green hit the post with a header before captain Waterfall forced Wayne Hennessey into his first meaningful save.

Cooper then took off Cheikhou Kouyate for Oliver Hammond and Dennis for Taiwo Awoniyi in search of more firepower, before Surridge put his name on the scoresheet for a second time with 13 minutes remaining to see the visitors, confirmed their safe passage through to the third round.

