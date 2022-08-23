Dennis gets first goal contribution as Nottingham Forest glides through in Carabao Cup

Super Eagles' Nottingham duo of Emmanuel Dennis and Taiwo both featured for the Premier League side as Ryan Yates made it 1-0 with a thunderbolt before Sam Surridge grabbed the other goals in either side of half-time for Steve Cooper’s outfit.

Cooper opted to make 11 changes for the tie and, while that decision was vindicated in the end, Grimsby put them to the test especially upon the restart.

Yates and Dennis partner to start the Forest party

Grimsby who earned the right to play Nottingham Forest after easing past Crewe in the first round, almost gift-wrapped an early opener to new Forest signing Emmanuel Dennis inside five minutes.

After picking up possession from Luke Waterfall, the Nigerian international fired wide with his left foot but failed to score.

Grimsby were holding their own, but Forest were firmly on top as they flexed their muscle when with Dennis setting Yates up to strike a first-time half-volley past Max Crocombe into the top corner.

Dennis set his sights once again before Kieran Green nodded wide at the other end in a rare moment of danger from the hosts.

Surridge scores a double to seal Forest's win

With the interval fast approaching, Surridge tucked the ball into the Grimsby net after Green passed him the ball inadvertently on the 18-yard line.

Grimsby started quickly upon the restart as Green hit the post with a header before captain Waterfall forced Wayne Hennessey into his first meaningful save.