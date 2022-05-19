COMMENT

Calvin Bassey's UEL masterclass a humbling lesson for Super Eagles fans

Authors:

Solace Chukwu
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

Rangers' Europa League final penalty shootout defeat at the hands of Eintracht Frankfurt was a gutting end to an exhilarating European run for the Scottish giants.

ZUMA Press
ZUMA Press

However, amidst all the disappointment, there were relentless plaudits for the performance of one Ger in particular.

Recommended articles

Calvin Bassey, playing at centre-back, gave a bravura performance on the biggest stage of his career, earning acclaim for his aggression, timing and speed. Former Champions League-winning midfielder Owen Hargreaves labelled it an "astonishing" display, high praise for a player who, at 22, is playing only his second season of senior football.

More than the simple fact of the showing on the night though, in burning brightly under the lights in the heat of Sevilla, Bassey has also highlighted the folly of Nigeria's tendency to eat its own young.

Time for the Super Eagles to move on from Ekong, Balogun partnership and bring in Bassey

'Unbelievable, Tremendous' - Former Manchester United player praises Calvin Bassey after final performance

Calvin Bassey wins Young Player of the Year Award

It has been a whirlwind 12 months for the Italy-born defender. His first season in Glasgow was a far from outstanding one: he only made seven appearances in total as Rangers won the title, deputising for regular left-back Borna Barisic.

However, the departure of Steven Gerrard and arrival of Giovanni van Bronckhorst in the dugout has seen Bassey blossom into a commanding presence in the heart of the defence, his physical prowess and technical ability with the ball shining through as the former Feyenoord boss has flitted from a back three to a back four.

Calvin Bassey had an outstanding performance against Frankfurt in the UEL final.
Calvin Bassey had an outstanding performance against Frankfurt in the UEL final. Pulse Nigeria

Despite standing at a relatively modest 6ft 1in, his natural athleticism and tenacity make him a superb fit for the stopper role, as he is able to step out of the defence to nip possession. When this fails, as it invariably will from to time, he nevertheless is able to recover his position rapidly, as he did to deny Rafael Santos Borre in extra time.

His burgeoning standing at club level has not gone unnoticed. In October 2021, Bassey earned a first international call-up from Nigeria, finally making his debut in March in a World Cup qualifier against Ghana.

Following the disastrous outcome against the Black Stars in Abuja, Bassey – as much as any other – found his performance heavily criticised.

The upshot of this regrettable, blinkered vitriol seemed to be that he lacked the heart and gumption to wear the shirt, with many questioning his actual footballing merits.

This same verdict, in various forms, is commonplace among fans of the Super Eagles. It is easy to see why: it plays up to the same mythic idea of Nigerian exceptionalism that pervades other sectors and professional pursuits.

Nigeria failed to secure World Cup qualification in Abuja after playing a 1-1 draw against Ghana
Nigeria failed to secure World Cup qualification in Abuja after playing a 1-1 draw against Ghana AFP

If one can make a success of himself here, the wisdom goes, that person will certainly be trebly successful anywhere in the world. It's a twisted version of the Superman story, with Nigeria being Krypton and the rest of the world being, well, Earth by comparison, with its nourishing yellow sun and weaker gravity.

It was against that backdrop that Bassey, a youngster in only his second senior season of professional football, making his debut on the international stage, was carpeted and hung out to dry.

The swerving Youssef Msakni shot that beat him at January's Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) was both the final straw and confirmation for a fanbase that had already decided he was not good enough anyway.

Never mind the fact that this is clearly a goalkeeper with a fair bit of potential, who is bound to make some mistakes as he garners experience. Or the fact that, less than two decades ago, Nigeria was in this same situation with a certain Vincent Enyeama.

Vincent Enyeama was not always accepted, and made a number of errors early on in his international career
Vincent Enyeama was not always accepted, and made a number of errors early on in his international career ece-auto-gen

At the time based out of Enyimba, Enyeama was far from the player who would go on to become Nigeria's best-ever goalkeeper. The decision to make him the first-choice goalkeeper at the 2004 AFCON was a polarizing one: former Super Eagles coach Clemens Westerhof dismissed him as "too short... lacking the size to intimidate strikers", and Atlanta 96-winning goalkeeper Dosu Joseph publicly called for Ike Shorunmu to reverse his retirement and return to the national team.

By 2008, six years into his international career, there was still a reasonable debate as to who was better: Enyeama or Austin Ejide. Erstwhile Super Eagles coach Berti Vogts even pitched his tent with the latter. It really took until the 2010 World Cup, and that performance against Lionel Messi's Argentina, for Enyeama to attain total faith from Nigerians.

Of course, the notion that certain players struggle away from club comforts and with the added pressure that comes with representing their national teams is not entirely without merit.

However, and this is important, that verdict cannot possibly be arrived at over the course of one match, especially when the player in question – in the case of Bassey – is young and, in truth, the actual performance was nowhere near as bad as was portrayed.

There are so many other factors at play: tactical, psychological and external alike. In addition, there is the blindingly obvious: people are different, and the ability to take to an environment immediately (as some will invariably do) cannot be the sole criterion for determining worth. Young players with upside should be allowed the room to grow, and the concomitant errors should be met with patience and equanimity.

Young players with huge upside, like Maduka Okoye and Calvin Bassey, need to be afforded the patience to make mistakes and grow
Young players with huge upside, like Maduka Okoye and Calvin Bassey, need to be afforded the patience to make mistakes and grow Imago

In the midst of an irate crowd, this sort of nuance can get lost, however. All the worse if that crowd is Nigeria, where not even precedent is enough to temper anger.

The danger with this, of course, is the risk of losing the player altogether. Okoye opted out of the Ghana double-header, citing COVID; true or otherwise, there is no doubt that the mean-spirited criticism to which he was exposed has impacted him.

One can only hope that Bassey's Europa League heroics will spark some introspection on the part of the Super Eagles faithful.

Topics:

Authors:

Solace Chukwu Solace Chukwu

More from category

  • ZUMA Press

    Calvin Bassey's UEL masterclass a humbling lesson for Super Eagles fans

  • Ademola Lookman is enjoying his joint-best scoring season in the Premier League.

    Brendan Rodgers ready to splash £14m on permanent deal for Ademola Lookman

  • Frank Onyeka set to play for Brentford against Leeds United after recovering from an ankle injury (IMAGO/Sebastian Frej)

    Frank Onyeka makes full recovery from ankle injury, available for final Brentford game

Recommended articles

'How much can we get for Iheanacho' - Reactions as Leicester City force draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge

'How much can we get for Iheanacho' - Reactions as Leicester City force draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge

Calvin Bassey's UEL masterclass a humbling lesson for Super Eagles fans

Calvin Bassey's UEL masterclass a humbling lesson for Super Eagles fans

FestivalofTT2022: Nigeria smashes Ghana in 'jollof war', emerges regional champions

FestivalofTT2022: Nigeria smashes Ghana in 'jollof war', emerges regional champions

Barcelona star, ex-Everton man congratulate Onuachu on his marriage to Ghanaian fiancee

Barcelona star, ex-Everton man congratulate Onuachu on his marriage to Ghanaian fiancee

Paul Onuachu reveals wedding date in Lagos and Accra [Photos]

Paul Onuachu reveals wedding date in Lagos and Accra [Photos]

Brendan Rodgers ready to splash £14m on permanent deal for Ademola Lookman

Brendan Rodgers ready to splash £14m on permanent deal for Ademola Lookman

Trending

5 Nigerians who have played under new Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro

Jose Peseiro (IMAGO / Aleksandar Djorovic)
COMMENT

Advanced stats suggest that Osimhen would have been a better signing for Manchester City than Haaland

Victor Osimhen is a better fit for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City than Erling Haaland
SUPER EAGLES

Okoye signs off in style, Iheanacho, Lookman benched as Leicester cook Watford

Maduka Okoye
SUPER EAGLES

EXCLUSIVE: Rohr says NFF has 40 days to pay his salaries as he turns down Eagles job

Ex-Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr won his battle against the NFF after FIFA ruled in his favour