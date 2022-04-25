SUPER EAGLES

Calvin Bassey wins Young Player of the Year Award

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe
Calvin Bassey took home the Rangers' Best Young Player of the Year Award in just his second season of senior football

Calvin Bassey won the Men's Young Player of the Year Award at Rangers' End-of-Year Gala and Awards ceremony (Twitter/Rangers)
Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey has been chosen as the Men's Young Player of the Year at Scottish Premiership club Rangers for the 2021/22 season.

The 22-year-old Nigerian international was rewarded for his outstanding season with the Gers so far, having broken into the first-team set-up this season.

Bassey was also nominated for the Overall Men's Player of the Year Award alongside Joe Aribo but Colombian striker Alfredo Morelos won that award ahead of both Nigerians.

Bassey had a breakthrough season this term at Rangers after joining the incumbent Scottish champions in the summer of 2020 on a free transfer from Leicester City U23s'.

Calvin Bassey has been a huge positive for Rangers this season
Calvin Bassey has been a huge positive for Rangers this season Imago

The Super Eagles defender has played a total of 44 games across all competitions for Rangers this season, mostly operating at centre-back despite being a natural left-back.

Time for the Super Eagles to move on from Ekong, Balogun partnership and bring in Bassey

Alan Hutton advises Calvin Bassey to focus on left-back

Jollof Derby: Calvin Bassey rates Abuja pitch high, speaks on 'amazing' debut

Bassey has quickly established himself as an important part of the Giovanni van Bronckhorst-led side, having started 40 of the 44 games he has played this season.

The 22-year-old has also chipped in with five (5) assists for the Gers this season as a testament to his attacking qualities from a defensive position.

Bassey has helped Rangers qualify for the semifinals of the 2021/22 UEFA Europa League as well as orchestrating a 114th-minute winning goal against Celtic in the semi-final of the Scottish Cup.

Calvin Bassey during his debut against Ghana in the first leg in Kumasi.
The 2021/22 season was also a breakthrough season on the international front for Bassey as the Rangers' left-back made his debut for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Bassey's debut came in the first leg of Nigeria's World Cup Qualifier against the Black Stars of Ghana while the Rangers defender started the second leg of the Qualifiers in front of over 60,000 home fans at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

