Calvin Bassey wins Young Player of the Year Award

Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey has been chosen as the Men's Young Player of the Year at Scottish Premiership club Rangers for the 2021/22 season.
The 22-year-old Nigerian international was rewarded for his outstanding season with the Gers so far, having broken into the first-team set-up this season.
Bassey was also nominated for the Overall Men's Player of the Year Award alongside Joe Aribo but Colombian striker Alfredo Morelos won that award ahead of both Nigerians.
Calvin Bassey gets his chance at Rangers
Bassey had a breakthrough season this term at Rangers after joining the incumbent Scottish champions in the summer of 2020 on a free transfer from Leicester City U23s'.
The Super Eagles defender has played a total of 44 games across all competitions for Rangers this season, mostly operating at centre-back despite being a natural left-back.
Bassey has quickly established himself as an important part of the Giovanni van Bronckhorst-led side, having started 40 of the 44 games he has played this season.
The 22-year-old has also chipped in with five (5) assists for the Gers this season as a testament to his attacking qualities from a defensive position.
Calvin Bassey for Rangers and the Super Eagles
Bassey has helped Rangers qualify for the semifinals of the 2021/22 UEFA Europa League as well as orchestrating a 114th-minute winning goal against Celtic in the semi-final of the Scottish Cup.
The 2021/22 season was also a breakthrough season on the international front for Bassey as the Rangers' left-back made his debut for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.
Bassey's debut came in the first leg of Nigeria's World Cup Qualifier against the Black Stars of Ghana while the Rangers defender started the second leg of the Qualifiers in front of over 60,000 home fans at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.
