We need to do half the job in Kumasi - Calvin Bassey urges Super Eagles players ahead of 'massive' Ghana game

The Rangers player stated that the game against the Ghanaians is massive and as such all Super Eagles players must remain focused.

In an interview with NFF TV, Bassey noted that though the Black Stars have a good team, the Super Eagles also boast good players within the squad.

They are a good team but we have good players - Bassey

Bassey said: "It’s a massive game of course. We are just focusing. We know they are a good team but we also have good players.

Pulse Nigeria

The Rangers defender also hoped that the Nigerian national team would play a good game and finish the job halfway during the first leg.

"It’ll be a good match and hopefully we can get halfway there," Bassey concluded.

Bassey is in the frame to start for the Super Eagles, having produced excellent performances for Rangers in the Scottish Premiership and the Europa League so far this season.

The 22-year-old has already featured 39 times in all competitions this season for Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side, helping them to second in the league and the quarterfinals of the Europa League.

Pulse Nigeria

The first leg of the World Cup qualifier between Nigeria and Ghana is scheduled for Friday, March 25 at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, Ghana at 8:30pm Nigerian time.