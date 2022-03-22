2022 WCQ

We need to do half the job in Kumasi - Calvin Bassey urges Super Eagles players ahead of 'massive' Ghana game

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

Calvin Bassey says Ghana are a good team but the Super Eagles must be focused to beat them

Calvin Bassey (IMAGO Sulaiman Pooja)
Calvin Bassey (IMAGO Sulaiman Pooja)

Super Eagles left-back Calvin Bassey has issued a call to the Nigerian national team ahead of their upcoming World Cup Qualifiers against the Black Stars of Ghana.

Recommended articles

The Rangers player stated that the game against the Ghanaians is massive and as such all Super Eagles players must remain focused.

In an interview with NFF TV, Bassey noted that though the Black Stars have a good team, the Super Eagles also boast good players within the squad.

Bassey said: "It’s a massive game of course. We are just focusing. We know they are a good team but we also have good players.

Calvin Bassey was unable to make his international debut for Nigeria in October but he could get his chance against Ghana (Instagram/Calvin Bassey)
Calvin Bassey was unable to make his international debut for Nigeria in October but he could get his chance against Ghana (Instagram/Calvin Bassey) Pulse Nigeria

The Rangers defender also hoped that the Nigerian national team would play a good game and finish the job halfway during the first leg.

"It’ll be a good match and hopefully we can get halfway there," Bassey concluded.

Bassey is in the frame to start for the Super Eagles, having produced excellent performances for Rangers in the Scottish Premiership and the Europa League so far this season.

The 22-year-old has already featured 39 times in all competitions this season for Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side, helping them to second in the league and the quarterfinals of the Europa League.

Calvin Bassey has been a breakout star in Rangers' title defence (IMAGO/Action Plus)
Calvin Bassey has been a breakout star in Rangers' title defence (IMAGO/Action Plus) Pulse Nigeria

The first leg of the World Cup qualifier between Nigeria and Ghana is scheduled for Friday, March 25 at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, Ghana at 8:30pm Nigerian time.

The Super Eagles will host the return leg at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja on Tuesday, March 29 at 6pm Nigerian time.

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe Damola Ogungbe

More from category

  • Calvin Bassey (IMAGO Sulaiman Pooja)

    We need to do half the job in Kumasi - Calvin Bassey urges Super Eagles players ahead of 'massive' Ghana game

  • Ahmed Musa is already in camp in Kumasi ahead of the Nigeria vs Ghana World Cup qualifier (Instagram/Super Eagles)

    'It's more than football, we must show them who is king' - Ahmed Musa talks tough ahead of Ghana clash

  • Naija vs Ghana Combined XI

    Victor Osimhen, Thomas Partey feature in Nigeria-Ghana combined XI

Recommended articles

We need to do half the job in Kumasi - Calvin Bassey urges Super Eagles players ahead of 'massive' Ghana game

We need to do half the job in Kumasi - Calvin Bassey urges Super Eagles players ahead of 'massive' Ghana game

'It's more than football, we must show them who is king' - Ahmed Musa talks tough ahead of Ghana clash

'It's more than football, we must show them who is king' - Ahmed Musa talks tough ahead of Ghana clash

Love in the air as students propose during ongoing NUGA games

Love in the air as students propose during ongoing NUGA games

Osimhen, Chukwueze join as Super Eagles in camp now up to 21 for Ghana clash

Osimhen, Chukwueze join as Super Eagles in camp now up to 21 for Ghana clash

Victor Osimhen, Thomas Partey feature in Nigeria-Ghana combined XI

Victor Osimhen, Thomas Partey feature in Nigeria-Ghana combined XI

'Get well soon my love, Baba dey fear' - Mixed Reactions follow news of Okoye's absence for Super Eagles in Jollof derby

'Get well soon my love, Baba dey fear' - Mixed Reactions follow news of Okoye's absence for Super Eagles in Jollof derby

Trending

COMMENT

Forget Wilfred Ndidi's absence, Nigeria's biggest concern against Ghana is the defence

Super Eagles

Zaidu Sanusi helps Porto maintain 6-point gap as 27-match unbeaten run continues

Zaidu Sanusi played from start to finish against Boavista in Porto's 1-0 victory

Newcastle will increase their ₦32.1 billion offer to sign Victor Osimhen from Napoli

Victor Osimhen (IMAGO/NurPhoto)
COMMENT

Yin-yang or butting heads: Will the Eguavoen-Amuneke dynamic work for Super Eagles v Ghana?

empty
2022 WCQ

Ghana vs Nigeria: How to watch and follow the 'Jollof Derby'

The Super Eagles of Nigeria face a tough battle against the Black Stars of Ghana
2022 WCQ

Nigerians get their wish, Maduka Okoye to miss Ghana clash

Maduka Okoye is a big doubt for Nigeria's World Cup Qualifier with Ghana due to illness
2022 WCQ

Victor Osimhen, Thomas Partey feature in Nigeria-Ghana combined XI

Naija vs Ghana Combined XI
2022 WCQ

Victor Osimhen and Wilfred Ndidi more valuable than Ghana's entire squad named for the Nigeria clash

Ndidi and osimhen