The Nigerian duo of Joe Aribo and Calvin Bassey were at the top of their games on Thursday night as Rangers recorded a surprise 4-2 victory over Borussia Dortmund.
Bassey replaces Balogun, Aribo stars in Rangers' 6-goal thriller away at Borussia Dortmund
Goals from James Tavernier, John Lundstram, and a brace from Alfredo Morelos gave the Scottish champions the advantage in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League Round-of-16 clash.
Bassey shine, Haaland missing in Dortmund Vs. Rangers
Traditional left-back Calvin Bassey filled in for the injured Leon Balogun in the centre of the defense, partnering Connor Goldson against a Dortmund attack missing Erling Haaland.
Bassey made five (5) interceptions, two (2) clearances, one (1) tackle, won his only ground duel, and blocked one shot as the 22-year-old played all 90 minutes of the encounter at the Signal Iduna Park.
Despite having less of the possession (32%), Rangers capitalised on their chances with Joe Aribo playing as part of the front four that picked off Dortmund's defence.
Aribo gets one assist as Rangers go ahead in Europa League tie
Aribo contributed one assist, created one big chance, made one key pass as well as recorded 75% in accurate passes, and won five (5) of his five (5) ground duels.
The Gers take a two-goal advantage into the second-leg of their clash with the Bundesliga side but cannot count on their four goals in Germany to give them an advantage with the away-goal rule already expunged in the Europa League.
Dortmund would also expect their Norwegian hotshot Haaland to be back and firing when they visit the Ibrox Stadium on Thursday, February 24 for the second leg.
