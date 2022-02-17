EUROPA LEAGUE

Bassey replaces Balogun, Aribo stars in Rangers' 6-goal thriller away at Borussia Dortmund

Damola Ogungbe
Both Nigerians played the full 90 minutes as Rangers picked up a shock 4-2 victory away at Borussia Dortmund

Calvin Bassey and Joe Aribo impress in Leon Balogun's absence as Rangers win 4-2 away at Borussia Dortmund (IMAGO/Pro Sports Images)
The Nigerian duo of Joe Aribo and Calvin Bassey were at the top of their games on Thursday night as Rangers recorded a surprise 4-2 victory over Borussia Dortmund.

Goals from James Tavernier, John Lundstram, and a brace from Alfredo Morelos gave the Scottish champions the advantage in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League Round-of-16 clash.

Traditional left-back Calvin Bassey filled in for the injured Leon Balogun in the centre of the defense, partnering Connor Goldson against a Dortmund attack missing Erling Haaland.

Calvin Bassey has been a stalwart in central defence in recent weeks with the injury nightmare suffered by Leon Balogun (IMAGO/Colorsport)
Bassey made five (5) interceptions, two (2) clearances, one (1) tackle, won his only ground duel, and blocked one shot as the 22-year-old played all 90 minutes of the encounter at the Signal Iduna Park.

Despite having less of the possession (32%), Rangers capitalised on their chances with Joe Aribo playing as part of the front four that picked off Dortmund's defence.

Aribo contributed one assist, created one big chance, made one key pass as well as recorded 75% in accurate passes, and won five (5) of his five (5) ground duels.

Joe Aribo has become a regular in Rangers starting XI because of his close control and progressive movement (Stuart Wallace/BPI/REX)
The Gers take a two-goal advantage into the second-leg of their clash with the Bundesliga side but cannot count on their four goals in Germany to give them an advantage with the away-goal rule already expunged in the Europa League.

Dortmund would also expect their Norwegian hotshot Haaland to be back and firing when they visit the Ibrox Stadium on Thursday, February 24 for the second leg.

