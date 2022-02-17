Bassey replaces Balogun, Aribo stars in Rangers' 6-goal thriller away at Borussia Dortmund

Goals from James Tavernier, John Lundstram, and a brace from Alfredo Morelos gave the Scottish champions the advantage in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League Round-of-16 clash.

Bassey shine, Haaland missing in Dortmund Vs. Rangers

Traditional left-back Calvin Bassey filled in for the injured Leon Balogun in the centre of the defense, partnering Connor Goldson against a Dortmund attack missing Erling Haaland.

Bassey made five (5) interceptions, two (2) clearances, one (1) tackle, won his only ground duel, and blocked one shot as the 22-year-old played all 90 minutes of the encounter at the Signal Iduna Park.

Despite having less of the possession (32%), Rangers capitalised on their chances with Joe Aribo playing as part of the front four that picked off Dortmund's defence.

Aribo gets one assist as Rangers go ahead in Europa League tie

Aribo contributed one assist, created one big chance, made one key pass as well as recorded 75% in accurate passes, and won five (5) of his five (5) ground duels.

The Gers take a two-goal advantage into the second-leg of their clash with the Bundesliga side but cannot count on their four goals in Germany to give them an advantage with the away-goal rule already expunged in the Europa League.