CAF makes a major change ahead of Super Eagles game against Ghana

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has granted a one-match approval for Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi to host the World Cup Qatar 2022 playoff match between Ghana and Nigeria.
The approval comes after a CAF Licensing Inspector visited the Baba Yara Sports Stadium last Sunday to inspect the facility.
In a letter received by the Ghana Football Association, and copied to FIFA, CAF granted one match approval for the use of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 African qualifiers playoff round match.
Although the stadium has been approved, the following conditions have to be met before the match they include:
- Installation of new international standard officials’ benches at pitch level
- Adjustment of the floodlight intensity. A minimum of 1200 Lux should be provided
- Increase seating and lockers in the team dressing rooms to reach 25 persons
- Ensure that the referees dressing rooms is equipped with all the necessary materials and CAF requirements.
Before the match, an inspector will conduct a final assessment of the facility, and if the conditions are not to standard, the Ghanaian FA will face heavy sanctions.
The Super Eagles travel to Ghana for the first keg of their World Cup Qualifiers against the Black Stars on March 25 in Kumasi.
