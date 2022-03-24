2022 WCQ

CAF approves Ghana's request for fully-packed 40,000 fans stadium against Nigeria

Damola Ogungbe
Ghana will fill the Baba Yara Stadium with 40,000 fans for the first leg of the World Cup qualifier against the Super Eagles

Ghana fans (IMAGO/Shengolpixs)
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has approved a request made by the Ghana Football Association (GHA) to fill the Baba Yara Stadium to full capacity against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The Ghana Football Association had asked CAF for permission to admit the full 40,000 fans to the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Friday as they host the first leg of the World Cup Qualifier against Nigeria.

CAF has now acceded to the request while giving a couple of security guidelines for the GFA to follow in admitting fans.

According to an official press release by GFA Communications, the Ghana Football Association was granted their request per slated CAF rules.

CAF approved the Baba Yara Stadium for the Ghana vs Nigeria playoff game after the Cape Coast Stadium was deemed unfit
CAF approved the Baba Yara Stadium for the Ghana vs Nigeria playoff game after the Cape Coast Stadium was deemed unfit Pulse Ghana

The statement read: "The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has approved Ghana’s request to admit 40,000 spectators for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 play-off first leg match against Nigeria at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

"This comes after the Ghana Football Association request to play the game in full capacity stadium following the laid-down rules by CAF."

The venue for the first leg of the clash was moved to the Baba Yara Stadium after the initial Cape Coast Stadium was deemed unfit by CAF for the match.

Consequently, the GFA called on all fans coming to the stadium to adhere to the safety and security measures for a successful match and to avoid sanctions from CAF or FIFA.

"The GFA consequently advise all Ghanaians to obey all laid-down safety and security measures strictly to first and foremost have a successful match and also to avoid any sanctions from CAF and FIFA," GFA Communications advised.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are on their way to face the Black Stars of Ghana
The Super Eagles of Nigeria are on their way to face the Black Stars of Ghana Pulse Nigeria

"Meanwhile, fans are advised to strictly adhere to the designated spectator and stakeholders entry points and gates for verification of their tickets."

As of the time of this report, it is not yet clear how many tickets have been allocated to Nigerian fans or the official Nigerian Supporters' Club.

The first leg of the World Cup qualifier between Ghana and Nigeria is scheduled for Friday, March 25 at 8:30pm Nigerian time.

The return leg will take place at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja on Tuesday, March 29 at 6:00pm Nigerian time.

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) has started selling tickets for as low as two thousand naira (N2000) for the second leg at Abuja.

Damola Ogungbe Damola Ogungbe

