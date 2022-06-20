TRANSFERS

Super Eagles star Moses Simon set for big Premier League transfer

Tunde Young
Super Eagles winger Moses Simon is reportedly in talks with a Premier League club regarding a transfer this summer.

Moses Simon was in great form for Nantes against Lens
Nigerian winger Moses Simon is reportedly in talks with Brighton and could be set for a move to the Premier League this summer according to owngoalnigeria.

The 26-year-old forward is valued at around £10 million by his club, Nantes where he currently has two more years on his contract.

Simon ended the season with six goals and eight assists in 34 games for Nantes last season in the French Ligue 1.

Moses Simon was the most creative player on the pitch against PSG.
His impressive numbers and exciting style of play have made him a hot property this summer especially at a lower price compared to players of a similar profile.

Whether or not the Brighton links are true, what is sure is that Moses Simon has earned the opportunity to play for a bigger team next season.

Although Nantes will play Europa League football next season thanks to Simon’s contributions, a Premier League move will be more beneficial to his career at the moment.

Super Eagles Winger, Moses Simon
Brighton had previously attempted to prize Simon away from Nantes last summer but were rebuffed by Nantes who requested for £15 million.

The French club are now willing to lower their valuation of Simon and accept Brighton’s £10 million offer which has led to advanced talks between both parties.

Simon has been at Nantes since 2019 having initially joined on a loan deal from Spanish side, Levante and the Nigerian has returned over 10 goal contributions in each of his three seasons in France so far.

