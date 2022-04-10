Brest keep Moses Simon quiet as Nantes' hopes of Europe fades

Nantes were looking to get closer to Strasbourg in fifth who currently occupy the automatic qualification spot for the UEFA Europa Conference League.

However, Brendan Chardonnet's 67th-minute goal ended Nantes' hopes of picking the full three points at the Francis Le Ble Stadium after Randal Kolo Muani gave Nantes the lead in the 10th minute.

Simon marked out by Brest

Simon made his 24th league start of the season for Nantes playing as part of a midfield five against 12th-placed Brest.

Pulse Nigeria

The Super Eagles winger was unable to prod open the Brest defence with his nimble feet and pace, failing to attempt any take-ons all through his time on the pitch.

Simon had only 23 touches of the ball and had only one (1) shot on the Brest goal before he was substituted off in the 66th minute after being dispossessed of the ball 11 times.

The Nigerian international is now on a six-game run without a goal or an assist in the French Ligue 1 since he assisted Muani for Nantes' first goal of a shock 3-1 defeat of league leaders Paris Saint-Germain on February 19.

Simon nominated for Marc Vivien Foe Award

Simon remains on three (3) goals and seven (7) assists in 24 Ligue 1 appearances for Nantes this season so far.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

The Nigerian international was recently nominated for the prestigious Marc Vivien Foe Award for the best African footballer in the Ligue 1 for his performances at Nantes.