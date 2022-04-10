LIGUE 1

Brest keep Moses Simon quiet as Nantes' hopes of Europe fades

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

Moses Simon managed only one shot and no dribbles as Nantes lost the chance to close the gap to Strasbourg in fifth

Moses Simon laboured for 66 minutes but could not produce a goal or an assist for Nantes against Brest
Moses Simon laboured for 66 minutes but could not produce a goal or an assist for Nantes against Brest

Super Eagles winger Moses Simon was out-of-odds as his Nantes side played a 1-1 draw away at Brest on Sunday afternoon in the French Ligue 1.

Recommended articles

Nantes were looking to get closer to Strasbourg in fifth who currently occupy the automatic qualification spot for the UEFA Europa Conference League.

However, Brendan Chardonnet's 67th-minute goal ended Nantes' hopes of picking the full three points at the Francis Le Ble Stadium after Randal Kolo Muani gave Nantes the lead in the 10th minute.

Simon made his 24th league start of the season for Nantes playing as part of a midfield five against 12th-placed Brest.

Simon Moses was also caged for 90 minutes by Troyes defence in a previous Ligue 1 match
Simon Moses was also caged for 90 minutes by Troyes defence in a previous Ligue 1 match Pulse Nigeria

The Super Eagles winger was unable to prod open the Brest defence with his nimble feet and pace, failing to attempt any take-ons all through his time on the pitch.

Simon had only 23 touches of the ball and had only one (1) shot on the Brest goal before he was substituted off in the 66th minute after being dispossessed of the ball 11 times.

The Nigerian international is now on a six-game run without a goal or an assist in the French Ligue 1 since he assisted Muani for Nantes' first goal of a shock 3-1 defeat of league leaders Paris Saint-Germain on February 19.

Simon remains on three (3) goals and seven (7) assists in 24 Ligue 1 appearances for Nantes this season so far.

Nantes and Super Eagles winger Moses Simon has drawn interest from Premier League side Leeds United
Nantes and Super Eagles winger Moses Simon has drawn interest from Premier League side Leeds United IMAGO / PanoramiC

The Nigerian international was recently nominated for the prestigious Marc Vivien Foe Award for the best African footballer in the Ligue 1 for his performances at Nantes.

Simon is up against Lyon's Cameroonian forward Karl Toko Ekambi, Paris Saint-Germain's Moroccan left-back Achraf Hakimi, and nine (9) other African footballers for the prize.

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe Damola Ogungbe

More from category

  • Moses Simon laboured for 66 minutes but could not produce a goal or an assist for Nantes against Brest

    Brest keep Moses Simon quiet as Nantes' hopes of Europe fades

  • Ademola Lookman opens the scoring for Leicester City (IMAGO / Action Plus)

    Lookman five goals away from setting Sunday goals record as Leicester City edge out Crystal Palace

  • Cyriel Dessers has been unable to nail down a starting spot despite at Feyenoord despite an impressive goals return

    Cyriel Dessers slammed for causing 'unrest' over Feyenoord Starting XI exclusion

Recommended articles

Watch Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman both find the back of the net for their clubs

Watch Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman both find the back of the net for their clubs

'Find Salah in Cancelo's pocket' - Reactions as Manchester City and Liverpool battle to a draw

'Find Salah in Cancelo's pocket' - Reactions as Manchester City and Liverpool battle to a draw

Brest keep Moses Simon quiet as Nantes' hopes of Europe fades

Brest keep Moses Simon quiet as Nantes' hopes of Europe fades

Victor Osimhen shines on league return, suffers setback with Napoli in the title race

Victor Osimhen shines on league return, suffers setback with Napoli in the title race

Lookman five goals away from setting Sunday goals record as Leicester City edge out Crystal Palace

Lookman five goals away from setting Sunday goals record as Leicester City edge out Crystal Palace

Joe Aribo ends goal drought with stunning R2 strike in dominant Rangers win

Joe Aribo ends goal drought with stunning "R2" strike in dominant Rangers win

Trending

Is Osimhen’s rudeness to Ikpeba payback for the Prince of Monaco’s similar behaviour in his prime years?

Osimhen and Ikpeba lock horns in battle of the Victors

'It's annoying that I did the press conference but you put me on the bench' - Cyriel Dessers calls out Feyenoord coaches

Cyriel Dessers played only 26 minutes as Feyenoord failed to grab the advantage in a 3-3 home draw against Sparta Prague (IMAGO/Box to Box Pictures)
COMMENT

Alex Iwobi’s performance against Manchester United offers hope for Super Eagles future

Can Alex Iwobi replicate his Everton performance for Nigeria?
Bundesliga

Taiwo Awoniyi in fine form as Union Berlin secure bragging rights in the derby

Taiwo Awoniyi
SUPER EAGLES

Samuel Chukwueze shines despite Villarreal dropping points in La Liga

Samuel Chukwueze
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Played his heart out' - Reactions as Everton fans in awe of 'excellent' Alex Iwobi following Manchester United victory

Social media reactions as Alex Iwobi hailed in Everton win against Manchester United
EREDIVISIE

Maduka Okoye helpless as Sparta Rotterdam fall to league-leaders Ajax

Maduka Okoye (Instagram/Maduka Okoye)

Ahmed Musa comes on to help Fatih Karagumruk to a thrilling win against Kasimpasa

Ahmed Musa