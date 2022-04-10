Super Eagles winger Moses Simon was out-of-odds as his Nantes side played a 1-1 draw away at Brest on Sunday afternoon in the French Ligue 1.
Brest keep Moses Simon quiet as Nantes' hopes of Europe fades
Moses Simon managed only one shot and no dribbles as Nantes lost the chance to close the gap to Strasbourg in fifth
Nantes were looking to get closer to Strasbourg in fifth who currently occupy the automatic qualification spot for the UEFA Europa Conference League.
However, Brendan Chardonnet's 67th-minute goal ended Nantes' hopes of picking the full three points at the Francis Le Ble Stadium after Randal Kolo Muani gave Nantes the lead in the 10th minute.
Simon marked out by Brest
Simon made his 24th league start of the season for Nantes playing as part of a midfield five against 12th-placed Brest.
The Super Eagles winger was unable to prod open the Brest defence with his nimble feet and pace, failing to attempt any take-ons all through his time on the pitch.
Simon had only 23 touches of the ball and had only one (1) shot on the Brest goal before he was substituted off in the 66th minute after being dispossessed of the ball 11 times.
The Nigerian international is now on a six-game run without a goal or an assist in the French Ligue 1 since he assisted Muani for Nantes' first goal of a shock 3-1 defeat of league leaders Paris Saint-Germain on February 19.
Simon nominated for Marc Vivien Foe Award
Simon remains on three (3) goals and seven (7) assists in 24 Ligue 1 appearances for Nantes this season so far.
The Nigerian international was recently nominated for the prestigious Marc Vivien Foe Award for the best African footballer in the Ligue 1 for his performances at Nantes.
Simon is up against Lyon's Cameroonian forward Karl Toko Ekambi, Paris Saint-Germain's Moroccan left-back Achraf Hakimi, and nine (9) other African footballers for the prize.
