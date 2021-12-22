Best of 2021: Nigeria XI

It was a landmark year for Nigeria’s number one. Not only did he cement his status as first-choice for the Super Eagles (bar a timekeeping infraction that saw him dropped for one match), but his performances both at club and international level earned him a move to English football with Watford. His unorthodox style and lack of assertiveness have made him a hard sell with Nigeria fans, but his shot-stopping ability and reflexes are not to be sniffed at.

RWB: Victor Moses

In a way, it is a bit of a shame that Moses has held fast to his decision to quit the international scene. At club level with Spartak Moscow, the winger is currently playing some of the most decisive football of his career. The Russian side stunned many by winning their Europa League group ahead of Napoli and Leicester, and their progress owes a lot to Moses’ assists. Whereas he has often been considered mercurial, he seemed to find an impressive consistency in 2021.

RCB: Kevin Akpoguma

Due to playing much of the year out of position at right-back and right wing-back, it can be a little difficult to analyse Akpoguma. Couple that with the fact that he did not feature at all for Nigeria this year, despite being invited multiple times, and it would be easy to write him off. That would be a mistake. Hoffenheim are one of the more entertaining teams in the Bundesliga, and Akpoguma has more than played his part, defending solidly and posing a threat at the other end both from open play and on set-pieces.

CB: Chidozie Awaziem

Quite why Awaziem makes such obscure choices in terms of his club career is difficult to understand. However, put that to one side and assess the actual performances, and it is difficult not to be impressed. The 24-year-old is emerging as a true leader, with his passing and reading of the game stand-out qualities that have shone through for both club and country. There is a real sense that he should already be a consistent starter for the national team; for Boavista and then Alanyaspor, he has been a rock against some of the finest attackers in Portugal and Turkey.

LCB: Leon Balogun

Rangers ended the dominance of their Old Firm rivals in 2021 under Steven Gerrard, and Balogun pulled his weight impressively, aiding the cause with strong defensive performances both at centre-back and right-back. Had a couple of uncharacteristically shaky moments at international level, and had a few lows in European competition (notably a sending-off against Sparta Prague and an own-goal against Brondby), but continued to lead with calmness and bring the ball out impressively.

LWB: Zaidu Sanusi

Was a close run thing in this position, but Sanusi just edged out Ola Aina here on account of his Champions League performances with Porto. The Portuguese giants were narrowly edged out by eventual winners Chelsea in 2020/21, but the Nigeria international gave a strong account of himself in the competition, balancing his eagerness to fly forward into the attack with defensive sensibility. Less impressive in the second half of the year, but ultimately saw off some stiff competition for his place in the starting lineup.

CM: Wilfred Ndidi

There was never a possibility the Leicester man would miss out here. Granted, competition has not been stiff in this zone, but still Ndidi remains a beacon of consistency in terms of his performances. Oddly, he has been injured more this year than usual, but that has only served to underline his overall influence – absence makes the heart grow fonder, as the saying goes. He was influential in the Foxes’ run to FA Cup glory.

CM: Joe Aribo

Aribo looks like a man unlocked in a more advanced role under Giovanni van Bronckhorst at Rangers, thriving and scoring with abandon since the Dutch manager encouraged him to get into the box more. However, it is in his slightly deeper role that he gets into this team. He struggled for his best form internationally for much of the year, but he was a key presence as the Gers made history, going the entire league season without defeat en route to a famous title triumph.

RW: Kelechi Iheanacho

This was a close run thing, as Emmanuel Dennis’ form since joining Watford in the summer almost got him into the team. However, it was impossible to look past the phenomenon that was ‘Seniorman’ in 2021. His partnership with Jamie Vardy kept Leicester in the hunt for a Champions League place until the very end of the 2020/21 season, and his goals carried the Foxes to an FA Cup trophy. Has fallen somewhat out of favour in the second half of the year, but take nothing away from Iheanacho in 2021.

LW: Moses Simon

Simon divides opinion a great deal among fans of the Nigeria national team. However, he has arguably been Nantes’ most important player for two years now, and continues to assist goals both from set-pieces and open play with mechanical consistency. His (in)ability to bring that form to bear for the Super Eagles nonetheless, you have to give props to a player who is carrying a clubside in one of Europe’s top five leagues.

CF: Victor Osimhen