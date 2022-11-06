Super Eagles star Joe Aribo had an afternoon to forget as Southampton suffered a 4-1 defeat in their Premier League clash against Newcastle.
Baptism of fire for Joe Aribo as Newcastle thrash Southampton
The Super Eagles star and his Southampton teammates were on the receiving end of a heavy beating on Sunday afternoon.
Recommended articles
Aribo's underwhelming start in his first year in the Premier League continued as he dropped to the bench for the game against the Magpies.
Almiron scores for Newcastle again
Southampton went into the game looking for their first win in three matches, but it was the Magpies that drew the first blood at St Mary's.
Eddie Howe's men have been in fine form this season, and they continued in the same vein as the in-form scored Miguel Almiron for the fourth consecutive match in the Premier League to give Newcastle a half-time lead.
The second half continued in a similar pattern, with Chris Wood doubling Newcastle's lead two minutes before the hour mark. It got worse for the Saints as Joe Willock made it three for the Magpies four minutes later.
Aribo's introduction could not save Southampton
Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhüttl reacted by Aribo for Stuart Armstrong, but it was too late for the Super Eagles star to make a difference. The Nigerian international failed to make an impact on the game, with just 14 touches in the minutes he played.
Although Romain Perrurd pulled one back for the Saints one minute before the break, it did not matter as Bruno Guimares scored in added minute to give Newcastle a 4-1 win.
The win took Newcastle to third on the table with 27 points from 14 games, while Southampton dropped to the relegation zone with 12 points from 14 matches.
More from category
-
PSV overcome Calvin Bassey's Ajax in top-of-the-table clash
-
AC Milan want Arsenal's Super Eagles hopeful to replace Olivier Giroud
-
Baptism of fire for Joe Aribo as Newcastle thrash Southampton