Baptism of fire for Joe Aribo as Newcastle thrash Southampton

Aribo's underwhelming start in his first year in the Premier League continued as he dropped to the bench for the game against the Magpies.

Almiron scores for Newcastle again

Southampton went into the game looking for their first win in three matches, but it was the Magpies that drew the first blood at St Mary's.

Eddie Howe's men have been in fine form this season, and they continued in the same vein as the in-form scored Miguel Almiron for the fourth consecutive match in the Premier League to give Newcastle a half-time lead.

The second half continued in a similar pattern, with Chris Wood doubling Newcastle's lead two minutes before the hour mark. It got worse for the Saints as Joe Willock made it three for the Magpies four minutes later.

Aribo's introduction could not save Southampton

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhüttl reacted by Aribo for Stuart Armstrong, but it was too late for the Super Eagles star to make a difference. The Nigerian international failed to make an impact on the game, with just 14 touches in the minutes he played.

Although Romain Perrurd pulled one back for the Saints one minute before the break, it did not matter as Bruno Guimares scored in added minute to give Newcastle a 4-1 win.