Baptism of fire for Joe Aribo as Newcastle thrash Southampton

Joba Ogunwale
The Super Eagles star and his Southampton teammates were on the receiving end of a heavy beating on Sunday afternoon.

Joe Aribo had a day to forget as Southampton suffered a heavy defeat against Newcastle
Super Eagles star Joe Aribo had an afternoon to forget as Southampton suffered a 4-1 defeat in their Premier League clash against Newcastle.

Aribo's underwhelming start in his first year in the Premier League continued as he dropped to the bench for the game against the Magpies.

Southampton went into the game looking for their first win in three matches, but it was the Magpies that drew the first blood at St Mary's.

Eddie Howe's men have been in fine form this season, and they continued in the same vein as the in-form scored Miguel Almiron for the fourth consecutive match in the Premier League to give Newcastle a half-time lead.

The second half continued in a similar pattern, with Chris Wood doubling Newcastle's lead two minutes before the hour mark. It got worse for the Saints as Joe Willock made it three for the Magpies four minutes later.

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhüttl reacted by Aribo for Stuart Armstrong, but it was too late for the Super Eagles star to make a difference. The Nigerian international failed to make an impact on the game, with just 14 touches in the minutes he played.

Although Romain Perrurd pulled one back for the Saints one minute before the break, it did not matter as Bruno Guimares scored in added minute to give Newcastle a 4-1 win.

The win took Newcastle to third on the table with 27 points from 14 games, while Southampton dropped to the relegation zone with 12 points from 14 matches.

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale

