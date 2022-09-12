Bad news for Super Eagles star Umar Sadiq

Sadiq, who joined Sociedad in the summer, walked off in the 38th minute after landing awkwardly following a dribble from a Getafe player.

Initially, the injury was thought to be nothing serious, but tests showed that the Nigerian international had damaged his knee and would need to undergo surgery.

Sadiq out for the season

The White and Blues revealed this in a statement on their social media platforms and website.

Real Sociedad's statement read: Sadiq has been diagnosed with a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament. The player will undergo surgical treatment.

The latest development means the Super Eagles star is out for the rest of the season. It is a big blow for Sadiq, who only joined Sociedad from Almeria on deadline day.

A big blow for Real Sociedad and Super Eagles

The 25-year-old signed a six-year deal worth €20m with The White and Blues following an exceptional two years with Almeria, which saw him score 38 league goals.

Sadiq started his Sociedad career with a debut goal against Atletico Madrid, but the Nigerian will play no further part for his side this season.

His injury is also a big blow for Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro, who is set to name his squad for the friendly match against Algeria later this month.