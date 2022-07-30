Ayo Obileye suffers defeat with Livingston in Rangers’ first league game since selling Aribo and Bassey

Authors:

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

Ayo Obileye played the full game as Livingston lost 2-1 at home to new-look Rangers, playing officially without Joe Aribo and Calvin Bassey for the first time.

Ayo Obileye suffers defeat with Livingston to Rangers
Ayo Obileye suffers defeat with Livingston to Rangers

Those wondering how Rangers would fare without their Nigerian duo of Joe Aribo and Calvin Bassey got their answer in Saturday’s early kickoff against Livingston.

Recommended articles

Rangers kicked off their Scottish Premiership campaign with a hard-fought 2-1 win away at Livingston in what was their first official game since Joe Aribo and Calvin Bassey both left for Southampton and Ajax respectively.

On the Livingston side of things, Nigerian centre-back Ayo Obileye started and played the full game for the home side who put up a good fight but ultimately got overpowered.

Livingston took a surprise lead after just five minutes when Joel Nouble raced onto a decent pass and lobbed the ball past the onrushing Rangers goalkeeper, Jon McLaughlin to send the Tony Macaroni Arena into delirium.

Joel Nouble opened the scoring for Livingston
Joel Nouble opened the scoring for Livingston Imago

Ayo Obileye reveals why he should be a regular for Nigeria in a Pulse Sports Exclusive

“Aribo convinced me to come to Scotland”- Ayo Obileye reveals exclusively to Pulse Sports

How Rangers have spent the €30 million made from the sales of Calvin Bassey and Joe Aribo so far

The goal would prove to be the only real highlight of the first half as Livingston defended resolutely and stopped Rangers from even having a shot on target.

Giovanni Van Bronchorst’s team improved drastically in the second and turned on the pressure as Livingston attempted to continue hanging on for dear life.

The pressure eventually proved too much to handle as quickfire goals from Scott Arfield and James Tavernier in the 72 and 74th minutes respectively turned the game around for Rangers who sealed a 2-1 away win on the opening day of the season.

Rangers came from behind to beat Livingston 2-1
Rangers came from behind to beat Livingston 2-1 Imago

27-year-old Super Eagles hopeful, Ayo Obileye started as one of two central defenders for Livingston in a 4-1-4-1 formation.

Ayo Obileye struggled against Rangers
Ayo Obileye struggled against Rangers Imago

He had an average game by his standards but was a part of a solid defensive effort by the home team especially in the first half when they kept Rangers from even attempting a shot on target.

He had 18 touches in total and completed just 6 of his 13 attempted passes but still did some things well with three clearances and recoveries each.

Topics:

Authors:

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

More from category

  • Super Eagles and KRC Genk striker Cyriel Dessers

    Cyriel Dessers Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News, Transfer News

  • Ayo Obileye suffers defeat with Livingston to Rangers

    Ayo Obileye suffers defeat with Livingston in Rangers’ first league game since selling Aribo and Bassey

  • Alex Iwobi has once gain earned Frank Lampard's praise after Everton's 3-0 friendly win against Dynamo Kyiv

    Frank Lampard sings Alex Iwobi's praises after Dynamo Kyiv win

Recommended articles

Cyriel Dessers Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News, Transfer News

Cyriel Dessers Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News, Transfer News

'Gabriel Jesus for Ballon d'Or' - Reactions as Arsenal destroy Sevilla to win Emirates Cup

'Gabriel Jesus for Ballon d'Or' - Reactions as Arsenal destroy Sevilla to win Emirates Cup

Ayo Obileye suffers defeat with Livingston in Rangers’ first league game since selling Aribo and Bassey

Ayo Obileye suffers defeat with Livingston in Rangers’ first league game since selling Aribo and Bassey

Top 10 UEFA Champions League top scorers of all time

Top 10 UEFA Champions League top scorers of all time

South African legend joins Manchester United

South African legend joins Manchester United

Mikel Arteta appoints 23-year-old as Arsenal’s permanent captain over senior players

Mikel Arteta appoints 23-year-old as Arsenal’s permanent captain over senior players

Trending

PRESEASON

'You talk too much!' – Osimhen kicked out of Napoli training

Osimhen was sent to the showers during Napoli's open training on Sunday

Victor Osimhen Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News, Transfer News

Victor Osimhen is the star player for both the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Serie A side Napoli
SUPER EAGLES

'I wish could turn back the hands of time' - John Ogu says to Pulse Sports in exclusive chat

John Ogu played for Hapoel Be'er Sheva between 2014 to 2019
PRE-SEASON

Maduka snubbed, 4 Super Eagles stars feature in Watford, Southampton draw

Joe Aribo, Dele-Bashiru and Emmanuel Dennis during the game earlier today.