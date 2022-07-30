Ayo Obileye suffers defeat with Livingston in Rangers’ first league game since selling Aribo and Bassey

Rangers kicked off their Scottish Premiership campaign with a hard-fought 2-1 win away at Livingston in what was their first official game since Joe Aribo and Calvin Bassey both left for Southampton and Ajax respectively.

On the Livingston side of things, Nigerian centre-back Ayo Obileye started and played the full game for the home side who put up a good fight but ultimately got overpowered.

Match report

Livingston took a surprise lead after just five minutes when Joel Nouble raced onto a decent pass and lobbed the ball past the onrushing Rangers goalkeeper, Jon McLaughlin to send the Tony Macaroni Arena into delirium.

Imago

The goal would prove to be the only real highlight of the first half as Livingston defended resolutely and stopped Rangers from even having a shot on target.

Giovanni Van Bronchorst’s team improved drastically in the second and turned on the pressure as Livingston attempted to continue hanging on for dear life.

The pressure eventually proved too much to handle as quickfire goals from Scott Arfield and James Tavernier in the 72 and 74th minutes respectively turned the game around for Rangers who sealed a 2-1 away win on the opening day of the season.

Imago

Ayo Obileye’s involvement

27-year-old Super Eagles hopeful, Ayo Obileye started as one of two central defenders for Livingston in a 4-1-4-1 formation.

Imago

He had an average game by his standards but was a part of a solid defensive effort by the home team especially in the first half when they kept Rangers from even attempting a shot on target.