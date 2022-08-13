Ayo Obileye scores late winning goal for Livingston in 2-1 win against Hibernian

The central defender rose highest and connected his head with a set piece by Sean Kelly to put the home side in the lead at the 86th-minute mark.

It was the first goal of the 2022/23 season for the 27-year-old who has developed a habit of finding the back of the net, building on the previous season when he scored six goals in all competitions in his first season for Livingston.

Livingston 2-1 Hibernian

Livingston took an early lead in the game when Joel Nouble fired home a low shot from the centre of the box with his right foot after being set up by Jason Holt.

Imago

ALSO READ

After dominating proceedings in the game but failing to score in the first half, Hibernian finally found the equaliser early in the second half thanks to a Nohan Kenneh header which was well deserved for the visitors.

Both teams continued back and forth in search of the winner and it was the home team that found it through Ayo Obileye's header into the bottom left corner in the 86th minute to give Livingston all three points.

Ayo Obileye's involvement

Obileye put up a man-of-the-match performance for the Lions (as Livingston are affectionately known) and contributed more than just the winning goal.

Pulse Nigeria

The Nigerian defender had 12 clearances, blocked four shots, won two aerial duels and was never dribbled past in what was a complete performance.