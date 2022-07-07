Ayo Obileye jokes about hairstyle, tells Pulse Sports why he went from this to that

The centre-back is developing a reputation for being a ball-playing centre-back with a keen eye for goal, having netted 15 times for Queen of the South FC and Livingston combined in the last two seasons since moving to Scotland.

However, the most striking thing about the ‘Lion of Livingston’ is his unique appearance, which he reveals to Pulse Sports exclusively the reason.

Pulse Nigeria

Obileye’s quest to stand out

When quizzed about the dramatic change in his hairstyle and appearance by extension, Obileye responded jovially, “I knew this question would come [laughs].”

ALSO READ

“You know, I don't really know. I used to like my hair in the fade I used to look totally different, I used to look good,” Obileye said with a reminiscent smile.

Imago

The London-born defensive stalwart went on to explain the reason for the change in his looks, stating the need to stand out as the major motivation.

“You know I just decided to go for a change and not to look like everybody else, but now everyone got dreads so I might need to get another change,” Obileye said exclusively to Pulse Sports.

Imago

The trademark

Although Ayo Obileye hinted that another appearance change may be in the works, he would probably do well to keep this going.

Imago

His current look is unique and is fast becoming what he’s known for even before football as it also lends credence to that ‘Lion of Livingston’ alias.