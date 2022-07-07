EXCLUSIVE

Ayo Obileye jokes about hairstyle, tells Pulse Sports why he went from this to that

Tunde Young
High-flying Livingston defender, Ayo Obileye tells Pulse Sports Nigeria why he switched to a radical look in a light-hearted exclusive.

Ayo Obileye discusses his physical transformation in a Pulse Sports exclusive
27-year-old Ayo Obileye is starting to get attention for his on-pitch exploits, especially since moving to Scotland two years ago where he continues to establish himself.

The centre-back is developing a reputation for being a ball-playing centre-back with a keen eye for goal, having netted 15 times for Queen of the South FC and Livingston combined in the last two seasons since moving to Scotland.

However, the most striking thing about the ‘Lion of Livingston’ is his unique appearance, which he reveals to Pulse Sports exclusively the reason.

When quizzed about the dramatic change in his hairstyle and appearance by extension, Obileye responded jovially, “I knew this question would come [laughs].”

“You know, I don't really know. I used to like my hair in the fade I used to look totally different, I used to look good,” Obileye said with a reminiscent smile.

The London-born defensive stalwart went on to explain the reason for the change in his looks, stating the need to stand out as the major motivation.

“You know I just decided to go for a change and not to look like everybody else, but now everyone got dreads so I might need to get another change,” Obileye said exclusively to Pulse Sports.

Although Ayo Obileye hinted that another appearance change may be in the works, he would probably do well to keep this going.

His current look is unique and is fast becoming what he’s known for even before football as it also lends credence to that ‘Lion of Livingston’ alias.

The appearance carries a bit of menace that perhaps lets opposition strikers know they are not about to be in for an easy ride.

