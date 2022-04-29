Taiwo Awoniyi was in action for Union Berlin, but Urs Fischer's men suffered a massive blow in their quest to qualify for the Europa League after playing out a 1-1 draw against Greuther Furth in their Bundesliga clash at Stadion An der Alten Forsterei on Friday night.
Awoniyi's mini-drought continues as Union Berlin suffer a blow in Europa League race
The Super Eagles star played his 29th league game of the season, but he could not inspire the Iron Ones to a win over Bundesliga's basement side.
Going into the game, Union knew they could move into the Europa League spot with a win against the league's bottom side. The Iron Ones went into the game in high spirits, having beaten RB Leipzig in their last league match.
However, what was supposed to be a walk in the park for Fischer's men turned out to be a frustrating game for the home side. The Swiss started Awoniyi alongside Sheraldo Becker upfront.
But both players struggled as Greuther did well to contain them. Awoniyi played 70 minutes of the encounter but only managed one shot on target and three off-target. He also had just 20 touches in the game.
The 24-year-old, who is Union's top scorer in the league with 13 goals, is now without a goal in his side's last three games. United started poorly, despite playing at home as favourites, with Greuther dominating possession.
And they were made to pay for their sluggish start as the away side took the lead in the 33rd-minute, courtesy of a strike from Branimir Hrgota. Hrgota's strike ensured Greuther went into the break with the lead.
The second half resumed with Union searching for an equaliser. Unlike the first half, there was more urgency in Union's play, dominating possession. But Greuther held their ground, keeping it tight at the back.
But with 20 minutes to go, Fischer decided to take off Awoniyi and Niko Giesselmann for Niko Giesselmann and Sven Michel, respectively.
And just like last weekend, the substitutes made an immediate impact as Michel restored parity for the home side two minutes after his introduction. Michel's strike brought more life to Union's game, but despite the pressure they applied, they were unable to find the winner.
The result leaves Fischer's men with 51 points from 32 games, one behind Freiburg, who play tomorrow.
