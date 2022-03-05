Taiwo Awoniyi error condemns Union Berlin to defeat

There were early warning signs when Wolfsburg midfielder Xaver Schlager’s shot cannoned off the crossbar.

Union Berlin sat up after the early scare and came close to scoring, but Wolfsburg goalkeeper Koen Casteels parried Dominique Heintz’s shot expertly.

Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi recently ended a goal drought when he scored against Mainz in his last game. In the 24th minute, the striker found the back of the wrong net after heading in a Maximilian Arnold corner.

IMAGO / Jan Huebner

The away side pressed their hosts relentlessly in the first half but could not find their way past Wolfsburg defender John Brooks.

Awoniyi came into the second half looking energized, and he looked to take the game to Wolfsburg. The striker nearly redeemed himself when he stole the ball from Arnold before setting up teammate Sheraldo Becker, who scored a good finish.

Imago/Eibner

Union Berlin fans were left bemused when the referee chalked off the goal for an alleged foul by Awoniyi.

Once again, Awoniyi was in the thick of things when he forced a great save from Casteels when he headed a driven cross on target.

Awoniyi did not finish the match after being replaced by Andreas Voglsammer in the 74th minute.

Imago/Matias koch

The score remained the same despite Union’s desperate charges for an equalizer.