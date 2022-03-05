SUPER EAGLES

Taiwo Awoniyi error condemns Union Berlin to defeat

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

Union Berlin striker Taiwo Awoniyi headed the ball past his own goalkeeper in Saturday's loss to Wolfsburg

Taiwo Awoniyi scored a first half own goal which condemned his side to a loss
Taiwo Awoniyi scored a first half own goal which condemned his side to a loss

Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi scored an unfortunate own-goal which condemned his side to a loss away at Wolfsburg. Union Berlin were not short of chances but could not equalize against their hosts.

Recommended articles

There were early warning signs when Wolfsburg midfielder Xaver Schlager’s shot cannoned off the crossbar.

Union Berlin sat up after the early scare and came close to scoring, but Wolfsburg goalkeeper Koen Casteels parried Dominique Heintz’s shot expertly.

Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi recently ended a goal drought when he scored against Mainz in his last game. In the 24th minute, the striker found the back of the wrong net after heading in a Maximilian Arnold corner.

Taiwo Awoniyi headed past his goalkeeper in the 24th minute
Taiwo Awoniyi headed past his goalkeeper in the 24th minute IMAGO / Jan Huebner

The away side pressed their hosts relentlessly in the first half but could not find their way past Wolfsburg defender John Brooks.

Awoniyi came into the second half looking energized, and he looked to take the game to Wolfsburg. The striker nearly redeemed himself when he stole the ball from Arnold before setting up teammate Sheraldo Becker, who scored a good finish.

Awoniyi and Arnold both stood out for their teams
Awoniyi and Arnold both stood out for their teams Imago/Eibner

Union Berlin fans were left bemused when the referee chalked off the goal for an alleged foul by Awoniyi.

Once again, Awoniyi was in the thick of things when he forced a great save from Casteels when he headed a driven cross on target.

Awoniyi did not finish the match after being replaced by Andreas Voglsammer in the 74th minute.

Awoniyi was substituted in the 74th minute
Awoniyi was substituted in the 74th minute Imago/Matias koch

The score remained the same despite Union’s desperate charges for an equalizer.

Union Berlin will host Stuttgart in their next Bundesliga fixture on March 12.

Topics:

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda Niyi Iyanda

More from category

  • Taiwo Awoniyi scored a first half own goal which condemned his side to a loss

    Taiwo Awoniyi error condemns Union Berlin to defeat

  • A good day at the office for Kelechi Iheanacho and his compatriot at Leicester City..

    Super-sub Kelechi Iheanacho inspires Leicester to first home win in 2022

  • Ademola Lookman

    'Can't wait to rep my country' - Ademola Lookman reacts to first Super Eagles call-up

Recommended articles

'Project Mourinho' and other Mixed reactions as Tammy Abraham secures crucial win for Roma against Atalanta

'Project Mourinho' and other Mixed reactions as Tammy Abraham secures crucial win for Roma against Atalanta

Mourinho not interested in coming back to the touchline as Abraham show continues in Rome

Mourinho not interested in coming back to the touchline as Abraham show continues in Rome

Taiwo Awoniyi error condemns Union Berlin to defeat

Taiwo Awoniyi error condemns Union Berlin to defeat

'He is a world class player' - Gerrard credits Coutinho after emphatic Southampton win

'He is a world class player' - Gerrard credits Coutinho after emphatic Southampton win

Reactions as 'superb' Reece James steals headlines after Chelsea rip Burnley to shreds

Reactions as 'superb' Reece James steals headlines after Chelsea rip Burnley to shreds

Aribo caps all-action performance with match-winning assist as Rangers go level with Celtic

Aribo caps all-action performance with match-winning assist as Rangers go level with Celtic

Trending

SUPER EAGLES

Why 'starboy' Iwobi is missing from Nigeria World Cup squad to face Ghana

Alex Iwobi will miss Nigeria's crucial world cup qualifier against Ghana
SUPER EAGLES

Super Eagles striker Umar Sadiq close to ₦9 billion transfer to La Liga

Almeria's Umar Sadiq is reportedly close to a huge transfer

5 Super Eagles stars who played for Chelsea under Roman Abramovich

John Obi Mikel (L) and Roman Abramovich (R)
SUPER EAGLES

Osimhen close to dream Premier League move after Manchester United enquiry

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Napoli striker Victor Osimhen
SUPER EAGLES

Eguavoen names Ademola Lookman and Emmanuel Dennis in Super Eagles squad for play-offs against Ghana

Super Eagles Technical adviser Austin Eguavoen (IMAGO / Shengolpixs)
SUPER EAGLES

Onazi, Musa and other players who did not deserve to make Eguavoen’s list

Ogenyi Onazi and Ahmed Musa were both included
SUPER EAGLES

Ahmed Musa scores winner in thrilling Fatih Karagumruk comeback

Ahmed Musa scored the winning goal against Istanbul Basaksehir
SUPER EAGLES

Moses Simon converts crucial penalty as Nantes advance to Coupe de France final

Super Eagles winger Moses Simon scored his penalty to secure a first Coupe de France appearance for his club Nantes