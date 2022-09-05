Awaziem's Hajduk Split return to winning ways, thrash 10-man Slaven Belupo

Split ended a run of two (2) matches without a win in all competitions with a comfortable 5-1 demolition of 10-man Slaven Belupo.

Awaziem put in a decent performance on the night in what was his fourth game of the season for the club.

Pulse Nigeria

He completed 89% of his passes, had 99 touches, completed eight (8) long balls, and won two ground duels.

However, he will need to improve on his aerial ability after he won just one of four (4) contests.

Super-sub Nikola steals the show for Hajduk

Hajduk Split had Nikola Kalinic to thank for its comprehensive win over Belupo at home.

Kalinic scored a second-half brace to inspire the club to its first win in two matches despite coming on as a second-half substitute.

Belupo started the brightest and took a first-half lead through Arber Hoxha but will capitulate in the second half.

Pulse Nigeria

With the away side leading after the break, Hajduk was rejuvenated in the second half and quickly equalised through Jan Mlakar six minutes into the half.

Things became bad for Belupo when goal scorer, Hoxha was sent off five minutes later after getting his second yellow card of the game.

Hajduk took advantage of the numerical superiority to destroy its visitors with four more goals.

Pulse Nigeria

David Colina gave them the lead for the first time in the game before Jani Atanasov made it 3-1 in the 77th minute.