Chidozie Awaziem came out on top in his battle against Ahmed Musa as Alanyaspor won 1-0 in their Turkish Super Lig clash at Fatih Karagumruk.
Awaziem trumps Musa in the battle of Super Eagles stars
The two Nigerian stars were in action as their clubs faced each other on the final matchday in the Turkish top-flight.
The two Nigerian players were involved for their respective clubs on the final matchday of the 2021/2022 Turkish football season.
Awaziem shines as Musa comes off the bench
While Awaziem featured from start to finish for Alanyaspor, Musa was a second-half substitute. The Super Eagles defender, making his 18th league appearance of the season, helped the away side to a clean sheet.
Awaziem played his part in the defence, making two clearances, two tackles and blocking two shots. He also won four duels as Alanyaspor shut out their hosts.
The game started at a slow pace, but it picked up when Alanyaspor were awarded a penalty in the 19th-minute. However, Famara Diédhiou could not convert from the spot. But Francesco Farioli's men did not rue the miss as Efecan Karaca put them ahead in the 37th-minute.
Alanyaspor took a one-goal lead into the break, but Fatih resumed the second half looking for the equaliser. However, the away side dealt comfortably with Fatih's attacking threats.
Musa's impact not enough
Fatih's manager Volkan Demirel tried to salvage the situation by bringing on Musa for former Liverpool star Fabio Borini.
The Super Eagles captain made a vital impact by providing one key pass, but it was not enough to result in the much-needed equaliser. The hosts continued pushing late in the game, but Alanyaspor held on for a 1-0 win.
More from category
-
All 4 Nigerians missing as Watford lose to Chelsea in final game of the season
-
No show for Ihenacho as Lookman helps Leicester City finish on a high
-
Iwobi's handball not enough as Arsenal fail to reach Champions League despite thrashing Everton