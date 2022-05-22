SUPER LIG

Awaziem trumps Musa in the battle of Super Eagles stars

Joba Ogunwale
The two Nigerian stars were in action as their clubs faced each other on the final matchday in the Turkish top-flight.

Musa and Awaziem both featured for their respective clubs in their Super Lig clash
Chidozie Awaziem came out on top in his battle against Ahmed Musa as Alanyaspor won 1-0 in their Turkish Super Lig clash at Fatih Karagumruk.

The two Nigerian players were involved for their respective clubs on the final matchday of the 2021/2022 Turkish football season.

While Awaziem featured from start to finish for Alanyaspor, Musa was a second-half substitute. The Super Eagles defender, making his 18th league appearance of the season, helped the away side to a clean sheet.

Awaziem played his part in the defence, making two clearances, two tackles and blocking two shots. He also won four duels as Alanyaspor shut out their hosts.

Chidozie Awaziem was solid at the back for Alanyaspor
The game started at a slow pace, but it picked up when Alanyaspor were awarded a penalty in the 19th-minute. However, Famara Diédhiou could not convert from the spot. But Francesco Farioli's men did not rue the miss as Efecan Karaca put them ahead in the 37th-minute.

Alanyaspor took a one-goal lead into the break, but Fatih resumed the second half looking for the equaliser. However, the away side dealt comfortably with Fatih's attacking threats.

Fatih's manager Volkan Demirel tried to salvage the situation by bringing on Musa for former Liverpool star Fabio Borini.

Ahmed Musa played for Fatih Karagumruk against Alanyaspor
The Super Eagles captain made a vital impact by providing one key pass, but it was not enough to result in the much-needed equaliser. The hosts continued pushing late in the game, but Alanyaspor held on for a 1-0 win.

