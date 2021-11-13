WCQ: Minimise mistakes to avoid Morocco, Algeria, Senegal, NFF President Amaju Pinnick tells Super Eagles

Pulse Ghana

Pinnick said this during his visit to see the players at the team's training camp in Tangier before the crucial game on Saturday (today).

The Super Eagles take on the Lone Stars of Liberia later today at the Grand de Tanger in search of a ticket to the final round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

They have been training since Tuesday as coach Gernot Rohr and his coaching crew look to finalise preparations for the penultimate match of the group stages against the Lone Stars.

Pulse Nigeria

NFF President, Pinnick, was a guest at the final session on Friday and used the opportunity to appeal to the players to minimise mistakes and win both matches (against Liberia and Cape Verde, next week) to avoid African giants Morocco, Algeria, Senegal and Tunisia in the final round.

"These games are so very important to us, so very important," Pinnick stated.

"You know the reasons, two reasons - we need to this game (against Liberia) and the other one (against Cape Verde) so that we can be amongst first five. So that we avoid Morocco, Algeria, Senegal and Tunisia."

"It's not as if we can play pr beat them, but what you can avoid, you try to avoid it," the FIFA Council member added.

"So, let's try to minimise every mistake and listen to your coach. Minimise, minimise mistakes, it's very important."

The game between Nigeria, who currently lead Group C with nine points, and bottom of the table Liberia is slated for 5pm Nigerian time.

Meanwhile, Morocco and Senegal have already qualified for the final round of the qualifiers slated for next year.

Morocco defeated Sudan 0-3 in Group I to book their spot, while Senegal confirmed their place as Group H winners despite a 1-1 draw in Togo on Thursday.

Algeria moved to the top of Group A after a 0-4 thrashing of Djibouti on Friday but will have the wait until Tuesday to confirm their place when they face second-placed Burkina Faso, who are just two points behind.