Eguavoen reveals Nigeria need two players like ex-Real Madrid star to change tactics

Joba Ogunwale
The former Enyimba coach insists that the three-time African champions can get better under him if he finds the right player for his system.

Augustine Eguavoen (L) during Nigeria's Africa Cup of Nations game against Sudan in Garoua
Super Eagles manager Austin Eguavoen has revealed he is still searching for midfielders that can fit into his style of play, but he will always try to do with what he currently has at his disposal.

Eguavoen came under criticism at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations following Nigeria's exit at the hands of Tunisia.

Eguavoen
The Super Eagles were arguably the best team in the group stages, winning all their games.

However, they were found out in the Round of 16 as the Carthage Eagles recorded a stunning upset.

Following the game, Eguavoen was criticised for not having another plan other than wing play.

The Super Eagles had used the wings to a devastating effect in the group stages but struggled to replicate the performance against the Tunisians, who had done their homework.

Tunisia Players Celebrating the win over Nigeria
The former Gent defender has now responded to the criticism, saying it is difficult to play his style because the Super Eagles do not currently have the kind of midfielders he likes.

Eguavoen revealed he would like to have players in the mould of former Real Madrid B star Mutiu Adepoju and the late Thompson Oliha for his style of play.

Adepou
"The system I like to play is to look for two offensive players who can run box-to-box," Eguavoen told Elegbete TV.

"We used to have the late Oliha and Adepoju. If I can find those types of players as we speak today, the formation will change.

"You have to plan your team around what you have, you know your strength.

"That's how you plan to persecute the game.

"So if I could find a player in the same calibre as late Oliha and Mutiu Adepoju, our system will definitely change," Eguavoen added.

Eguavoen is currently gearing up for Nigeria's World Cup playoff games against Ghana on March 25 and 29, respectively.

Joba Ogunwale

