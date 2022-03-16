Austin Eguavoen confirms discussion with ex-Chelsea star over a return to the national team

Moses has 37 caps for Nigeria, scoring 12 goals, but he has not played for the team since he retired from international football after the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

However, due to his impressive form for Spartak in the Russian top-flight, there have been reports of him making a shock return to the national team.

Eguavoen has now confirmed the reports, saying he had a talk with the ex-Chelsea man, although he stopped short of revealing the result of the discussion.

"Yes, personally, I spoke with Victor Moses, and then I keep the rest to my chest, Eguavoen told Elegbete TV.

"But for Moses to come back, we are going to have to sit down and talk.

"We had a chat, we have discussed, but every other thing I will not let you know," he added.

Moses has represented Nigeria at three major tournaments, winning the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations with the team.