Super Eagles coach Austin Eguavoen has admitted that he had a discussion with Spartak Moscow winger Victor Moses over a potential return to the team.
Austin Eguavoen confirms discussion with ex-Chelsea star over a return to the national team
The 56-year-old gaffer has already handed a recall to some former players, but that is not the end of it.
Moses has 37 caps for Nigeria, scoring 12 goals, but he has not played for the team since he retired from international football after the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
However, due to his impressive form for Spartak in the Russian top-flight, there have been reports of him making a shock return to the national team.
Eguavoen has now confirmed the reports, saying he had a talk with the ex-Chelsea man, although he stopped short of revealing the result of the discussion.
"Yes, personally, I spoke with Victor Moses, and then I keep the rest to my chest, Eguavoen told Elegbete TV.
"But for Moses to come back, we are going to have to sit down and talk.
"We had a chat, we have discussed, but every other thing I will not let you know," he added.
Moses has represented Nigeria at three major tournaments, winning the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations with the team.
He was also in the Super Eagles squad for the 2014 and 2018 World Cups.
More from category
-
Austin Eguavoen confirms discussion with ex-Chelsea star over a return to the national team
-
CAF makes a major change ahead of Super Eagles game against Ghana
-
Super Eagles stars Ndidi and Iheanacho lead Leicester City to face Rennes