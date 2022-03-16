SUPER EAGLES

Austin Eguavoen confirms discussion with ex-Chelsea star over a return to the national team

Joba Ogunwale
The 56-year-old gaffer has already handed a recall to some former players, but that is not the end of it.

austin eguavoen
Super Eagles coach Austin Eguavoen has admitted that he had a discussion with Spartak Moscow winger Victor Moses over a potential return to the team.

Moses has 37 caps for Nigeria, scoring 12 goals, but he has not played for the team since he retired from international football after the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Leon Balogun, Victor Moses and Odion Ighalo
However, due to his impressive form for Spartak in the Russian top-flight, there have been reports of him making a shock return to the national team.

Eguavoen has now confirmed the reports, saying he had a talk with the ex-Chelsea man, although he stopped short of revealing the result of the discussion.

Victor Moses on duty for Spartak Moscow.
"Yes, personally, I spoke with Victor Moses, and then I keep the rest to my chest, Eguavoen told Elegbete TV.

"But for Moses to come back, we are going to have to sit down and talk.

"We had a chat, we have discussed, but every other thing I will not let you know," he added.

Moses represented Nigeria at the 2018 World Cup
Moses has represented Nigeria at three major tournaments, winning the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations with the team.

He was also in the Super Eagles squad for the 2014 and 2018 World Cups.

