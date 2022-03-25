Eguavoen opens up on unleashing nine Super Eagles strikers against Ghana

Eguavoen is leading the Nigeria national team through the doubleheader World Cup Qualifiers against Ghana with the winners picking up one of five African tickets to the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Amongst his 25-man squad to face Ghana, Eguavoen invited the likes of Victor Osimhen, Odion Ighalo, Emmanuel Dennis, Sadiq Umar, and Samuel Chukwueze to provide firepower upfront.

We like to play attacking football - Eguavoen

In an interview with Ghanaian journalist Juliet Bawuah, Eguavoen revealed that he invited those many forward players because he likes to play attacking football.

However, the 56-year-old manager corrected that all the forward players cannot play at the same time for the balance of the squad.

Eguavoen explained: "Because we like to play attacking football, all nine are not going to play at the same time anyway.

"When you talk of nine strikers, actually it is not nine strikers because if you have nine strikers you don't have a balance in your team so most of those players are side midfielders."

Our strikers are in good form - Eguavoen

The Nigerian manager also noted that it is good that all the forward players are in form and injury-free whilst refusing to give anything away about who would be starting.

"The actual strikers we have there are Ighalo, Sadiq, Osimhen, Iheanacho who comes from behind," Eguavoen said.

"The good thing is that they are all injury free, we pray they stay like that and they are in good form, and it's an added advantage adding value to the team which is quite good."

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is expected to lead the line for the Super Eagles against Ghana, with the 23-year-old in red hot form with 4 goals in his last 2 matches.