SUPER EAGLES

Augustine Eguavoen: 'I did not support sacking Gernot Rohr'

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

Augustine Eguavoen said he kicked against sacking Gernot Rohr because it was so close to AFCON 2021

Augustine Eguavoen took over as the interim manager of the Super Eagles after Gernot Rohr was sacked in December 2021
Augustine Eguavoen took over as the interim manager of the Super Eagles after Gernot Rohr was sacked in December 2021

Former Super Eagles interim manager Augustine Eguavoen has revealed that he was not in support of the sack of former Super Eagles manager Gernot Rohr.

Recommended articles

Eguavoen noted that he kicked against the decision because of the timing being barely a month to the start of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

Rohr was sacked in December 2021 after the Franco-German tactician secured qualification for the Third Round of the World Cup Qualifiers for the Super Eagles.

Eguavoen, while speaking on Monday Night Football, stated that it was the decision of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to sack the former Super Eagles coach before AFCON 2021.

Gernot Rohr was sacked despite qualifying the Super Eagles for AFCON 2021 and progressing to the final stage of the World Cup Qualifiers
Gernot Rohr was sacked despite qualifying the Super Eagles for AFCON 2021 and progressing to the final stage of the World Cup Qualifiers pulse senegal

At the time, Eguavoen was the Technical Director of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) but he said that he warned the NFF against taking the decision.

According to Eguavoen: "Yes, I complained about the timing as it was too close to the Africa Cup of Nations."

The 56-year-old tactician said this in response to comments made by former Nigerian international Victor Ikpeba on the show.

Ikpeba had said: "Eguavoen was not in support of the decision to sack Rohr."

Eguavoen took charge of the Super Eagles of Nigeria barely three weeks to the start of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

Eguavoen summarily failed to achieve any success as the interim manager of the Super Eagles of Nigeria
Eguavoen summarily failed to achieve any success as the interim manager of the Super Eagles of Nigeria Daily Post Nigeria

After an impressive group stage campaign that saw Nigeria defeat Egypt in the first match, the Super Eagles were knocked out at the next hurdle in a Round-of-16 match against Tunisia.

The Super Eagles also failed to qualify for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup after losing out to the Black Stars of Ghana on away goals rule.

Eguavoen has since stepped down from the interim manager position of the Super Eagles and moved back to his initial position as the Technical Director of the NFF.

Topics:

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe Damola Ogungbe

More from category

  • Augustine Eguavoen took over as the interim manager of the Super Eagles after Gernot Rohr was sacked in December 2021

    Augustine Eguavoen: 'I did not support sacking Gernot Rohr'

  • Zaidu Sanusi grabbed a rare goal for FC Porto in a dominant 3-0 win over Santa Clara

    Zaidu Sanusi scores as Porto extend unbeaten record to 56 games in the League

  • Paul Onuachu has scored 61 league goals in the 3 seasons for Genk (IMAGO/Belga)

    Onuachu sets sight on 20th league goal as Genk play Seraing in all-stakes season finale

Recommended articles

Thomas Partey, Paul Pogba and other famous players observing Ramadan fasting

Thomas Partey, Paul Pogba and other famous players observing Ramadan fasting

Nigerian-born Ochai Agbaji wins 2022 NCAA Tournament's Most Outstanding Player

Nigerian-born Ochai Agbaji wins 2022 NCAA Tournament's Most Outstanding Player

Augustine Eguavoen: 'I did not support sacking Gernot Rohr'

Augustine Eguavoen: 'I did not support sacking Gernot Rohr'

Pulse Sports NPFL Team of the Week

Pulse Sports NPFL Team of the Week

Zaidu Sanusi scores as Porto extend unbeaten record to 56 games in the League

Zaidu Sanusi scores as Porto extend unbeaten record to 56 games in the League

Thomas Partey goes off injured in poor Arsenal performance against Crystal Palace

Thomas Partey goes off injured in poor Arsenal performance against Crystal Palace

Trending

SUPER EAGLES

Oliseh reportedly 'prime candidate' to replace Austin Eguavoen

Sunday Oliseh
2022 WCQ

Amokachi blasts Super Eagles for inviting 'average' foreign-born players

The Super Eagles of Nigeria lost the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup after below-par performances against the Black Stars of Ghana

'Only Osimhen knows what the World Cup means to Nigerians' - Amokachi praises Osimhen's Super Eagles' performances

Victor Osimhen (IMAGO/Shengolpixs)

Okoye's unjust criticism needs to stop, Uzoho's error against Ghana proves that

Francis Uzoho and Maduka Okoye warming up at the Africa Cup of Nations
SERIE A

Osimhen escapes fine for reporting late to Napoli after Super Eagles World Cup heartbreak

Victor Osimhen (IMAGO/NurPhoto)
SUPER EAGLES

Onuachu sets sight on 20th league goal as Genk play Seraing in all-stakes season finale

Paul Onuachu has scored 61 league goals in the 3 seasons for Genk (IMAGO/Belga)
SUPER EAGLES

Zaidu Sanusi scores as Porto extend unbeaten record to 56 games in the League

Zaidu Sanusi grabbed a rare goal for FC Porto in a dominant 3-0 win over Santa Clara
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Both Super Eagles and Machala's Eagle Kpenkelemes' - Reactions as Wizkid loses out on Grammys

Nigerians on social media liken Wizkid's Grammy miss to Super Eagles World Cup miss