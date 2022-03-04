19 year old Wonderkid Amoo makes Super Eagles squad for World Cup qualifiers

The former Flying Eagles star tore up the Swedish Allsvenskan, before joining Danish giants FC Copenhagen in January.

Pulse Nigeria

Since moving to Copenhagen, the youngster has rarely played for his new club but is highly regarded by head coach Jess Thorup.

Reacting to his side's signing of the wingers signing, Thorup said: “He is an incredible athlete, and he brings that degree of X-factor and a new threat into our offensive play.”

Amoo joins the squad ahead of fellow Copenhagen teammate Paul Omo Mukairu, who has featured more times for Copenhagen than the potential Super Eagles debutant.

Augustine Eguavoen is reportedly a big fan of Amoo, and the coach revealed that he wanted to call him up for the Africa Cup of Nations, but the winger missed out due to the lack of time on the NFF's hands.

With Amoo's call up, the Super Eagles now have several exciting options in the attacking third. This list includes the likes of Moses Simon, Ademola Lookman and Samuel Chukwueze.

Collage by Tunde Young

The youngster will meet up with the rest of the Super Eagles when the camp opens on March 21 in Abuja.