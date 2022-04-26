Arsenal have intensified their chase in the race to sign Nigeria's star Victor Osimhen from Napoli. The Gunners are one of the Premier League clubs that have been linked with a move for Osimhen this summer.
Arsenal step up their pursuit of Osimhen but they have to meet Napoli's ₦44b condition
The Super Eagles star is attracting interest from a host of Premier League clubs, with the Gunners leading the race.
Osimhen to spark transfer war
Osimhen is expected to be the subject of a transfer battle among Europe's top clubs this summer. The 23-year-old's excellent performances for the Neapolitans have caught the attention of clubs who are looking to bolster their attacking options for next season.
The ex-Lille man has scored 12 league goals in 23 games in the Italian Serie A this season.
Arsenal lead the race to sign Osimhen
Although many clubs are interested in Osimhen's services, Arsenal are currently leading the race. According to English journalist Freddie Paxton, the Gunners have already contacted Osimhen's agent over a potential transfer in the summer.
ALSO READ: Arsenal want Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's replacement
There is also the belief that Osimhen is interested in the move as he wants to play in the Premier League. Newcastle are also another side that have had contact with Osimhen's representatives.
Napoli are willing to sell Osimhen but at a fortune
Osimhen still has three years left on his contract at Naples, having joined the club for an African record fee of €81.3m.
However, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, as per GIFN the Neapolitans are willing to sell the Nigerian striker this summer for €100.00m (₦44b).
It now remains to be seen if Arsenal would be willing to pay the amount to sign their target. But Newcastle are likely to meet Napoli's valuation after they were bought by Saudi Arabia Private Investment Fund.
