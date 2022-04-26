TRANSFERS

Arsenal step up their pursuit of Osimhen but they have to meet Napoli's ₦44b condition

Joba Ogunwale
The Super Eagles star is attracting interest from a host of Premier League clubs, with the Gunners leading the race.

Osimhen could leave Napoli to join Arsenal this summer
Arsenal have intensified their chase in the race to sign Nigeria's star Victor Osimhen from Napoli. The Gunners are one of the Premier League clubs that have been linked with a move for Osimhen this summer.

Osimhen coule be a subject of battle among clubs, including Arsenal (IMAGO/Independent Photo Agency)
Osimhen is expected to be the subject of a transfer battle among Europe's top clubs this summer. The 23-year-old's excellent performances for the Neapolitans have caught the attention of clubs who are looking to bolster their attacking options for next season.

The ex-Lille man has scored 12 league goals in 23 games in the Italian Serie A this season.

Arsenal are leading the race to sign Osimhen
Although many clubs are interested in Osimhen's services, Arsenal are currently leading the race. According to English journalist Freddie Paxton, the Gunners have already contacted Osimhen's agent over a potential transfer in the summer.

There is also the belief that Osimhen is interested in the move as he wants to play in the Premier League. Newcastle are also another side that have had contact with Osimhen's representatives.

Osimhen will only leave Napoli for a big fee ( Independent Photo Agency)
Osimhen still has three years left on his contract at Naples, having joined the club for an African record fee of €81.3m.

However, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, as per GIFN the Neapolitans are willing to sell the Nigerian striker this summer for €100.00m (₦44b).

It now remains to be seen if Arsenal would be willing to pay the amount to sign their target. But Newcastle are likely to meet Napoli's valuation after they were bought by Saudi Arabia Private Investment Fund.

