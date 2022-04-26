Arsenal step up their pursuit of Osimhen but they have to meet Napoli's ₦44b condition

Osimhen to spark transfer war

Osimhen is expected to be the subject of a transfer battle among Europe's top clubs this summer. The 23-year-old's excellent performances for the Neapolitans have caught the attention of clubs who are looking to bolster their attacking options for next season.

The ex-Lille man has scored 12 league goals in 23 games in the Italian Serie A this season.

Arsenal lead the race to sign Osimhen

Although many clubs are interested in Osimhen's services, Arsenal are currently leading the race. According to English journalist Freddie Paxton, the Gunners have already contacted Osimhen's agent over a potential transfer in the summer.

There is also the belief that Osimhen is interested in the move as he wants to play in the Premier League. Newcastle are also another side that have had contact with Osimhen's representatives.

Napoli are willing to sell Osimhen but at a fortune

Osimhen still has three years left on his contract at Naples, having joined the club for an African record fee of €81.3m.

However, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, as per GIFN the Neapolitans are willing to sell the Nigerian striker this summer for €100.00m (₦44b).