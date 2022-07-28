'Composed' Aribo helps Southampton claim first pre-season win

Southampton was forced to dig deep for the win after coming from behind to see off the Ligue 1 club 3-1 at home.

The Saints scored all their goals in an excellent second-half display with Super Eagles' Aribo playing a big role as he picked up an assist.

Aleksander Golovin put Monaco ahead in the first half following a near-post finish heading into the break.

AFP

However, after a rather disappointing display in the first 45 minutes, Aribo and his new Saints teammates turned up the heat on their visitors in with substitutes Stuart Armstrong and James Ward-Prowse also playing important roles.

Aribo praised for his impact against Monaco

Southampton's hero against Monaco, Armstrong, was full of praise for Aribo after the game. Aribo assisted one of his goals and the forward described the 25-year-old as a very 'technical' and 'good addition'.

"You can see in training the quality he has and he's very powerful, strong, technical," Armstrong said.

"(He) keeps the ball tight, very composed with his movement, passing. So, a very good addition, experience and we are very happy with him," he added.

Pulse Nigeria

Match in brief

After going behind in a poor first half, whatever Hasenhüttl told Aribo and his teammates at the break certainly worked to great effect.

The Saints started on the front foot and grew in confidence with Takumi Minamino coming close to the equaliser for the Saints.

AFP

Armstrong and Che Adams also had good attempts before the goal finally arrived in the 52nd minute. Nathan Redmond and Elyounoussi were involved in the build-up as Armstrong tapped home the leveler.

The goal rejuvenated the home side who took the lead for the first when in the game when Aribo easily beat his marker to set up Armstrong to smash in his and Southampton's second of the game.

Captain fantastic, Ward-Prowse, sealed the win when he finished up a wonderful counter-attack to give Southampton their first win in the pre-season.