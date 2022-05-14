SPL

Aribo, Bassey rested, Balogun leads young Rangers to victory at Hearts

Izuchukwu Akawor
Giovanni van Bronckhorst rotated his side with Joe Aribo, Calvin Bassey and other star players rested against Hearts.

Leon Balogun, Calvin Bassey and Joe Aribo.

Super Eagles duo of Joe Aribo and Calvin Bassey were the notable absentees as Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst rotated his side with an eye on next week's Europa League final.

Aribo and Bassey, Rangers' young player of the year, were not listed for the club's away trip to Tynecastle and 3-1 win at Hearts on Saturday.

The Super Eagles stars were part of ten changes made by manager Van Bronckhorst in a bid to rest his key players ahead of the Europa League final on Wednesday.

Calvin Bassey Joe Aribo (IMAGO/Pro Sports Images)

Aribo and Bassey played a key role for the Gers as they sealed a first European final in 14 years after an impressive semi-final victory over Cyriel Dessers and Feyenoord.

The Nigerian duo were also impressive in the Scottish league for Rangers, Aribo scored eight goals and assisted five others, while Bassey was brilliant at left-back and centre back.

Calvin Bassey

However, despite their impressive performances this season, Rangers lost the league title to arch-rivals Celtic.

With nothing to fight for in the league, it's understandable why van Bronckhorst rested his key players ahead of a decisive week as they look to finish the season on a high.

Rangers are through to their first European final since 2008.

Rangers can still win two titles this season, they face German side Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEL final on Wednesday and three days later, face their opponents today, Hearts, in the final of the Scottish Cup.

With his compatriots and other experienced players missing in action, Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun was in action as Rangers defeated Hearts 2-1.

The 32-year-old led a team of youngsters, including Ivorian playmaker, Amad Diallo to Tynecastle.

Leon Balogun (L) and Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst (R)

Other young players who made the were Adam Devine, and Leon King alongside James Sands while Steven Davis was the captain.

The Oyinbo wall member played for 61 minutes before he was replaced by Jack Simpson.

He made 10 recoveries, won one tackle and completed 87% of his passes in the match.

Hearts took the lead through an excellent goal from Peter Haring before Rangers equalised seven minutes later through a well-taken header from Cedric Itten just after the half-hour mark.

Alex Lowry put Rangers ahead for the first time in the league when he made it 2-1 in first half stoppage.

Cole McKinnon wrapped up the win with a late goal to give Rangers a 3-1 win to seal a third consecutive win for the Gers.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

