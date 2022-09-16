Saint Aribo's presence not enough to save Southampton at Aston Villa

Aribo came on as a second half substitute as Southampton narrowly lost 1-0 to Aston Villa at the Villa Park on Friday night.

His introduction didn't inspire the Saints as they suffered their fourth defeat in seven matches in the Premier League.

Aribo played for 45 minutes, completed 72% of his passes, two (2) dribbles and four (4) recoveries.

Villa returns to winning ways

Meanwhile, Jacob Ramsey was the hero of the day as Aston Villa snapped a run of three (3) matches without a win.

Ramsey scored the decisive winner following a goalmouth scramble in the first half to leas Steven Gerrard's Villains a first win in three (3) matches.

The win will be a welcome breather for the underfire Gerrard as he heads into the international break with less pressure.

Pulse Nigeria