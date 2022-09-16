SUPER EAGLES

Saint Aribo's presence not enough to save Southampton at Aston Villa

Izuchukwu Akawor
The Super Eagles star returned to the bench as Southampton's visit to the Park ended with more dropped points.

Aribo (inset) played his sixth game of the season for Southampton.
Nigerian international Joe Aribo featured for the sixth time this season in the Premier League for Southampton.

Aribo came on as a second half substitute as Southampton narrowly lost 1-0 to Aston Villa at the Villa Park on Friday night.

His introduction didn't inspire the Saints as they suffered their fourth defeat in seven matches in the Premier League.

Aribo played for 45 minutes, completed 72% of his passes, two (2) dribbles and four (4) recoveries.

Meanwhile, Jacob Ramsey was the hero of the day as Aston Villa snapped a run of three (3) matches without a win.

Ramsey scored the decisive winner following a goalmouth scramble in the first half to leas Steven Gerrard's Villains a first win in three (3) matches.

The win will be a welcome breather for the underfire Gerrard as he heads into the international break with less pressure.

Aston Villa celebrates just for the second time this season.
In terms of what the result means for both teams, Villa is up to 13th on the log with seven (7) points tied with Southampton which sits 12th.

