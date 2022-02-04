FC Copenhagen fail to register Amoo and Mukairu

Niyi Iyanda
Danish side F.C. Copenhagen have left out their new Nigerian signings for their Europa Conference League squad.

FC Copenhagen have selected their squad for the Europa Conference League and have left out Nigerian signings Akinkunmi Amoo and Paul Mukairu.

The pair joined Copenhagen in the January Transfer window. Amoo joined from Hammarby just a few hours after the announcement of the signing of compatriot Paul Mukairu from the Turkish side Antalyaspor for around €2 million.

Both young forwards are exciting attackers with plenty of speed and flair, so it comes as a surprise that the Danish giants omitted them from their final list.

The decision to sign seven players in January seems to have come back to bite them as they have only been able to register three of these new signings.

Another notable exclusion from the list is that of Nicolai Jørgensen. The Danish forward is an experienced forward who knows how to find the back of the net.

Copenhagen have directly qualified into the quarterfinals, skipping the first knockout round as a result of topping their group.

