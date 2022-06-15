SUPER EAGLES

Manchester United striker cited as possible replacement for Sadiq Umar

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda
La Liga new boys Almeria prepare for life without their talismanic forward, Sadiq Umar. The Super Eagles striker enjoyed a stellar season with Almeria in the Spanish Segunda Division, where he scored 19 goals in all competitions - his highest-scoring campaign to date.

Super Eagles striker Sadiq Umar is a man in high demand
His eye-catching performances have him linked with a big move away, with a host of top European suitors waiting to get him cheap before his stock increases.

Sadiq Umar dominated the second division of Spanish football with 19 league goals
Former employers Roma are reportedly interested in bringing Umar back to the Stadio Olimpico, with Jose Mourinho rumoured to be an admirer of the forward.

La Liga sides are also on the bandwagon, with Sevilla and Valencia both rumoured to be hot on Umar’s trail, with multiple reports linking the 25-year-old with a move to the former in the January transfer window.

A natural goalscorer, none of his 18 goals came from the penalty spot, and his unselfish play saw him contribute nine assists during the season. Umar is valued at around £25m, and his performances last season have earned him a Summer switch.

Umar was ever-present in Almeria's promotion campaign
As has been the case in recent years, Manchester United signings have not always gone as planned. Despite some flashes of quality, Edinson Cavani is yet another transfer with mixed results.

Acquired on a free transfer from Paris Saint Germain in October 2020, Cavani, who was directly involved in 26 goals in his 59 appearances for the Red Devils, will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the month.

Edinson Cavani leaves Old trafford having scored 19 goals for the Red Devils
Following their promotion to the top flight, Almeria is looking to bolster their ranks, and it seems likely that Cavani could be on his way to Andalusia.

There have been reports linking Cavani with a move to the USA to play in the Major League Soccer (MLS) franchise, but Paris Saint-Germain’s record goalscorer believes he still has a point to prove in the top leagues.

With 58 goals for Uruguay Cavani might still have a role to play in Qatar
According to Cavani’s agent, the Uruguayan is open to moving to La Liga as several clubs have proposed a transfer for the veteran striker. A move to Spain makes sense as it should keep Cavani in the reckoning for selection for the Uruguayan national team, especially with the 2022 World cup on the horizon.

