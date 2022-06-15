Manchester United striker cited as possible replacement for Sadiq Umar

Marca

Former employers Roma are reportedly interested in bringing Umar back to the Stadio Olimpico, with Jose Mourinho rumoured to be an admirer of the forward.

La Liga sides are also on the bandwagon, with Sevilla and Valencia both rumoured to be hot on Umar’s trail, with multiple reports linking the 25-year-old with a move to the former in the January transfer window.

A natural goalscorer, none of his 18 goals came from the penalty spot, and his unselfish play saw him contribute nine assists during the season. Umar is valued at around £25m, and his performances last season have earned him a Summer switch.

Twitter

Edinson Cavani

As has been the case in recent years, Manchester United signings have not always gone as planned. Despite some flashes of quality, Edinson Cavani is yet another transfer with mixed results.

Acquired on a free transfer from Paris Saint Germain in October 2020, Cavani, who was directly involved in 26 goals in his 59 appearances for the Red Devils, will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the month.

AFP

Following their promotion to the top flight, Almeria is looking to bolster their ranks, and it seems likely that Cavani could be on his way to Andalusia.

There have been reports linking Cavani with a move to the USA to play in the Major League Soccer (MLS) franchise, but Paris Saint-Germain’s record goalscorer believes he still has a point to prove in the top leagues.

