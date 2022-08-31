SUPER EAGLES

Alhassan Yusuf's Royal Antwerp defeats Victor Boniface's Royale USG 4-2

Tunde Young
Victor Boniface grabs an assist, Alhassan Yusuf shines for Royal Antwerp as two Nigerian stars clash in the Belgian Super League

Alhassan Yusuf and Victor Boniface faceoff in the Belgian Super League
Alhassan Yusuf and Victor Boniface faceoff in the Belgian Super League

Royal Antwerp eased to a 4-1 win at home to Royal Union Saint Gilloise in a match week six fixture of the 2022/23 Belgian Super League season.

The home team controlled the game from start to finish and dominated the visitors who ended the game with nine men.

Two Nigerians featured on each team with midfielder Alhassan Yusuf on the winning side while striker Victor Boniface provided an assist for the vanquished Royale USG.

Alhassan Yusuf has been a pivotal player for Royal Antwerp so far this season and he played the full 90 minutes in another solid midfield display.

Alhassan Yusuf had another fine game for Royal Antwerp
Alhassan Yusuf had another fine game for Royal Antwerp Imago

Yusuf had 73 touches of the ball and completed 93% of his passes with 52 of his 56 attempts reaching the intended destination.

The 22-year-old also had a 100% dribble success rate, winning 75% of his tackles, completing seven recoveries and four interceptions in over 90 minutes of football.

On the other end of the pitch, big centre forward Victor Boniface started the game for Royale USG and recorded an assist in 63 minutes of play.

Victor Boniface assisted a goal for Royale USG against Royal Antwerp
Victor Boniface assisted a goal for Royale USG against Royal Antwerp Pulse Nigeria

The Nigerian striker didn’t have the best of outings as his team spent the majority of the game playing one man down.

He only had 29 touches and had no shot on goal as chances were hard to come by after which he was substituted off in the 63rd minute.

Antwerp started the game on fire and blitzed their opponents, effectively ending the game as a contest in the first half.

Royal Antwerp was too good for Royale USG
Royal Antwerp was too good for Royale USG Imago

Vincent Janssen put the home side two nil up after they had initially opened the scoring with an own goal.

And Although Siebe Van Der Heyden pulled got the away team back into it with a goal in the 22nd minute, they were reduced to 10 men soon after as Jean Thierry Lazare got sent off in the 38th minute.

A goal from Samuel Vines and a Vincent Janssen penalty within six minutes of halftime made it 4-1 to the hosts and secured the win with the second 45 still to play.

Vincent Janssen scored twice for Royal Antwerp to sink Royale USG
Vincent Janssen scored twice for Royal Antwerp to sink Royale USG Imago

Dennis Eckert was brought on in place of Nigerian striker Victor Boniface and he scored a consolation goal for Royale USG after 71 minutes to make the scoreline 4-2 which was how the game ended.

Oussama El Azzouzi became the second USG player to get sent off in this game after 86 minutes but it had little effect as the game was already settled.

