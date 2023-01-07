Alex Iwobi suffers a possible season-ending injury in Everton's clash against Manchester United

Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi is facing long spells on the sidelines after suffering a potentially damaging injury in Everton's clash against Manchester United.
The Super Eagles star suffered a nasty injury in the Toffees' defeat against Manchester United.
Iwobi was in Everton's squad that took on Manchester United in their third-round FA Cup match at Old Trafford on Friday evening.
Malacia's tackle ends Iwobi's night
The Nigerian international started the match and finished the first half unscathed. However, six minutes into the second half, Iwobi was taken off the pitch on a stretcher after damaging his ankle following a robust challenge from United's left-back Tyrell Malacia.
The injury looked bad, as the Nigerian appeared to have twisted his ankle following Malacia's tackle. Iwobi also appeared to know the extent of the damage after covering his eyes with his shirt as he was taken off the pitch.
Following the game, it was confirmed that Iwobi suffered an ankle ligament injury, with the Nigerian leaving Old Trafford on crutches.
Lampard remains hopeful
However, Everton manager Frank Lampard is hoping the injury is not as bad as it looks, saying the former Arsenal star will go for a further scan.
Should Iwobi get the worst possible result, the Nigerian international could miss the rest of the season and Nigeria's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in March.
Iwobi's injury appeared to affect the Toffees in the game as they conceded immediately after he was taken off, courtesy of an own goal from Connor Coady.
Antony Lopes had put United ahead in the opening four minutes, but Coady capitalised on a clanger from David De Gea to draw Everton level.
However, the Wolves loanee went from hero to zero when he directed a Marcus Rashford cross into his net. Rashford then sealed the win with a strike in the seventh minute of added time.
