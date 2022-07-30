Frank Lampard sings Alex Iwobi's praises after Dynamo Kyiv win

The Toffees was very impressed with his side's performance as they ended their pre-season with a 3-0 victory in a game billed as a 'match for peace'.

Following the win at Goodison Park, Lampard singled out the display of Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi amongst other of his players as the 26-year-old attacker was utilized in a much deeper role alongside Abdoulaye Doucoure, in the center of the park due to injuries which ruled out a number of his teammates.

Everton's only other central midfield option, Allan, only made the bench as he continues to recover from an issue this summer.

Lampard explained the decision to partner Iwobi and Doucoure was influenced by the availability of others but admitted he was impressed with the pair's display: "I thought they did pretty well." he said.

Iwobi proved influential in the victory, repeatedly picking out wing-backs Nathan Patterson and Vitalii Mykolenko although Everton's threat largely came from out wide of the pitch.

Tom Davies, who started and scored against Blackpool last week, and Andre Gomes, who is yet to play a minute during pre-season, both missed out due to injury, Lampard confirmed.

Lampard looking forward to season opener despite injury-hit squad

Despite the notable absentees, a Dominic Calvert-Lewin header and a brace from new signing Dwight McNeil, helped Everton to a comfortable victory in the club's first game back at Goodison Park since the memorable comeback win over Crystal Palace that secured the club's Premier League status.

Everton have just a week before their Premier League season opener with Chelsea and efforts are still ongoing to further strengthen their squad following the signings of Dwight McNeil and left-wing back Ruben Vinagre.