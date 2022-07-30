PRE-SEASON

Frank Lampard sings Alex Iwobi's praises after Dynamo Kyiv win

Authors:

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

Everton boss Frank Lampard has applauded Alex Iwobi after the Super Eagles star's impressive performance at Goodison Park

Alex Iwobi has once gain earned Frank Lampard's praise after Everton's 3-0 friendly win against Dynamo Kyiv
Alex Iwobi has once gain earned Frank Lampard's praise after Everton's 3-0 friendly win against Dynamo Kyiv

Frank Lampard is bracing up for the new Premier League season with his depleted squad after an injury-hit line-up produced a comfortable friendly win over Dynamo Kyiv on Friday, July 29, 2022.

Recommended articles

The Toffees was very impressed with his side's performance as they ended their pre-season with a 3-0 victory in a game billed as a 'match for peace'.

Following the win at Goodison Park, Lampard singled out the display of Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi amongst other of his players as the 26-year-old attacker was utilized in a much deeper role alongside Abdoulaye Doucoure, in the center of the park due to injuries which ruled out a number of his teammates.

Everton's only other central midfield option, Allan, only made the bench as he continues to recover from an issue this summer.

Alex Iwobi impressed in Everton's friendly win over Dynamo Kiev on Friday
Alex Iwobi impressed in Everton's friendly win over Dynamo Kiev on Friday Imago

ALSO READ Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi reveals what is next for him after a rollercoaster season

Iwobi midfield masterclass rescues trademark Peseiro slow start

Blood tests confirm Alex Iwobi as Top 3 fastest player at Everton

Lampard explained the decision to partner Iwobi and Doucoure was influenced by the availability of others but admitted he was impressed with the pair's display: "I thought they did pretty well." he said.

Iwobi proved influential in the victory, repeatedly picking out wing-backs Nathan Patterson and Vitalii Mykolenko although Everton's threat largely came from out wide of the pitch.

Tom Davies, who started and scored against Blackpool last week, and Andre Gomes, who is yet to play a minute during pre-season, both missed out due to injury, Lampard confirmed.

Despite the notable absentees, a Dominic Calvert-Lewin header and a brace from new signing Dwight McNeil, helped Everton to a comfortable victory in the club's first game back at Goodison Park since the memorable comeback win over Crystal Palace that secured the club's Premier League status.

Everton manager Frank Lampard
Everton manager Frank Lampard AFP

Everton have just a week before their Premier League season opener with Chelsea and efforts are still ongoing to further strengthen their squad following the signings of Dwight McNeil and left-wing back Ruben Vinagre.

Lampard also admitted that he was ultimately, pleased with what he had seen from his players during a pre-season that included a tour of the US.

Topics:

Authors:

David Ben David Ben

More from category

  • Alex Iwobi has once gain earned Frank Lampard's praise after Everton's 3-0 friendly win against Dynamo Kyiv

    Frank Lampard sings Alex Iwobi's praises after Dynamo Kyiv win

  • News Images

    2022/23 Season Preview: Alex Iwobi

  • Ndidi and wife

    Wilfred Ndidi Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Wife, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News

Recommended articles

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar to headline WWE SummerSlam this weekend [All you need to know]

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar to headline WWE SummerSlam this weekend [All you need to know]

Ghanaian forward outshines European superstars on home debut for LAFC

Ghanaian forward outshines European superstars on home debut for LAFC

Frank Lampard sings Alex Iwobi's praises after Dynamo Kyiv win

Frank Lampard sings Alex Iwobi's praises after Dynamo Kyiv win

Kamaru Usman to star in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kamaru Usman to star in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Barcelona president breaks silence on Cristiano Ronaldo snub

Barcelona president breaks silence on Cristiano Ronaldo snub

Top 10 World Cup appearances (Countries and players)

Top 10 World Cup appearances (Countries and players)

Trending

PRESEASON

'You talk too much!' – Osimhen kicked out of Napoli training

Osimhen was sent to the showers during Napoli's open training on Sunday

Victor Osimhen Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News, Transfer News

Victor Osimhen is the star player for both the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Serie A side Napoli
SUPER EAGLES

'I wish could turn back the hands of time' - John Ogu says to Pulse Sports in exclusive chat

John Ogu played for Hapoel Be'er Sheva between 2014 to 2019
PRE-SEASON

Maduka snubbed, 4 Super Eagles stars feature in Watford, Southampton draw

Joe Aribo, Dele-Bashiru and Emmanuel Dennis during the game earlier today.